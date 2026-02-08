Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Taural India’s Supa Plant In Ahilyanagar

Devendra Fadnavis X Account |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the Taural India Supa Plant in Ahilyanagar, marking the launch of an industrial project that was completed within a year of the state signing investment agreements.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several political leaders, spiritual figures, and company representatives. Among those present were Legislative Council Chairman Prof. Ram Shinde, Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Uday Samant, Member of Parliament Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Taural India Founder and CEO Bharat Gite, H.B.P. Namdevshastri Maharaj, H.B.P. Shivaji Maharaj, and other dignitaries.

The event took place at 12.30 pm on February 8, 2026, in the Supa area of Ahilyanagar. The ceremony marked the formal launch of the plant, which is being projected as a key outcome of the investment push announced by the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis referred to the agreements signed during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos last year. He said that the state had signed memorandums of understanding worth ₹16 lakh crore in 2025 and that the Supa plant was among the projects that had now materialised.

Highlighting the speed of execution, the chief minister noted that the Taural India project had been completed in just one year. He described it as an example of how the state government intends to convert investment agreements into operational projects on the ground.

Fadnavis emphasised that the government’s approach was focused on implementation rather than announcements. He said the inauguration demonstrated that the state does not limit itself to signing agreements at global forums, but works towards turning them into functioning industrial units.

The development drew praise on social media from a user who highlighted the pace at which the project had been executed. The user said the inauguration showed that the state government not only signs agreements at international forums like Davos, but also brings them to fruition. The post noted that agreements worth ₹16 lakh crore were signed in 2025 and that the Supa project was one of them, completed within a year.

The reaction described the development as proof that the administration delivers results through action, calling attention to the speed with which the project was implemented.

