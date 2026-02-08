 Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver With ‘Police’ Name Plate Rams Multiple Vehicles Near Karave Village | Video Viral
A speeding Innova car bearing a ‘Police’ name plate rammed multiple parked and moving vehicles near Karave village in Navi Mumbai. Reports said the driver was heavily intoxicated and lost control. An ID card of Mumbai Police Senior Inspector Arun Baban Pokharkar was found inside, though the detained man did not match the photo. No injuries were reported.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: A speeding Innova car carrying a ‘Police’ name plate allegedly rammed into multiple vehicles in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place near Karave village after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

According to media reports, the driver was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident. The speeding car hit several parked and moving vehicles, including two-wheelers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported so far, however, multiple vehicles were damaged due to the accident.

In a video shared by Navrashtra.com, several local residents are seen gathering around the car, confronting and thrashing the driver following the crash. The video also showed the Innova car with a name plate of 'police. ' Not just this, an identity card of Mumbai Police Senior Inspector Arun Baban Pokharkar was also found inside the vehicle. However, the man seen being beaten in the video did not match the photograph on the police ID card.

Currently, the case is under police investigation and the identity of the driver is yet to be confirmed. It also remains unclear as why he was carrying a police identity card or using a ‘Police’ name plate on the car.

Recently, in a shocking case from Navi Mumbai, a 21-year-old woman from Juhu Gaon in Vashi was declared dead at a hospital after allegedly being administered injections at her residence by a man posing as a doctor. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, Prachiti Bhuvad was suffering from PCOD and her family had called one Sandesh alias Sandeep Pashte home for treatment. After examining her reports and noting complaints of body ache and vomiting, Pashte was administered Emeset and Dynapar injections. However, soon after the injections were given, Prachiti fell unconscious. When she failed to regain consciousness, her family rushed her to PKC Hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared her dead before admission.

