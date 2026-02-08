Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver With ‘Police’ Name Plate Rams Multiple Vehicles Near Karave Village | Video Viral |

Navi Mumbai: A speeding Innova car carrying a ‘Police’ name plate allegedly rammed into multiple vehicles in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place near Karave village after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

According to media reports, the driver was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident. The speeding car hit several parked and moving vehicles, including two-wheelers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported so far, however, multiple vehicles were damaged due to the accident.

In a video shared by Navrashtra.com, several local residents are seen gathering around the car, confronting and thrashing the driver following the crash. The video also showed the Innova car with a name plate of 'police. ' Not just this, an identity card of Mumbai Police Senior Inspector Arun Baban Pokharkar was also found inside the vehicle. However, the man seen being beaten in the video did not match the photograph on the police ID card.

Currently, the case is under police investigation and the identity of the driver is yet to be confirmed. It also remains unclear as why he was carrying a police identity card or using a ‘Police’ name plate on the car.

