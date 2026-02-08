Navi Mumbai News: Retired Senior Police Inspector Booked For Drunken Driving Spree, Damaging Multiple Vehicles

A retired senior police inspector allegedly went on a drunken driving spree in Navi Mumbai’s Karave village area on Saturday evening, ramming his speeding Innova into multiple vehicles and causing panic among residents. |

Navi Mumbai: A retired senior police inspector allegedly went on a drunken driving spree in Navi Mumbai’s Karave village area on Saturday evening, ramming his speeding Innova into multiple vehicles and causing panic among residents. NRI Police have registered a case of drunk and driving against the accused, identified as Arun Baban Pokharkar, a former Senior Police Inspector with Mumbai Police.

Vehicle on a Destructive Path

The incident occurred when a black Innova car was seen speeding in an uncontrolled manner through the Karave village stretch. The vehicle reportedly crashed into four to five parked and moving vehicles along the roadside. Though no injuries were reported, several vehicles were damaged in the impact, police said.

Following the collisions, enraged locals stopped the car and dragged the driver out. Residents claimed that the driver appeared heavily intoxicated. During a check of the vehicle, police allegedly found an identity card bearing Pokharkar’s name and a police nameplate inside the car. The crowd allegedly assaulted him before police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police Confirm Alcohol Influence and File Case

Senior Police Inspector Devendra Pol of NRI Police Station confirmed the development. “The driver has been identified as Arun Pokharkar, a retired police officer. During preliminary inquiry and medical examination, he was found to be under the influence of alcohol. His vehicle collided with another vehicle causing minor damage. A case of drunk and driving has been registered against him as per law,” Pol said.

Police said Pokharkar was subjected to medical examination and booked under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was later released after completing the necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation is underway.

