'Suicide Bomber Involved, Lead Pilot Hypnotised': NCP MLC Amol Mitkari's Shocking Claims On Ajit Pawar's Death

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari has raised several serious doubts regarding the accidental death of the state’s late Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. On Sunday, he reached a tipping point by questioning whether a “suicide bomber” was used on the plane to kill Ajit Pawar.

Furthermore, Mitkari questioned whether the deceased pilot of the aircraft, Sumit Kapoor, had been hypnotised before he took control of the flight. He made these sensational claims while speaking to the media on Sunday.

According to Mitkari, the pilots for the VSR company aircraft that Ajit Pawar was travelling in were changed twice. He claimed the company was already in poor standing and had been banned for a year, yet that specific aircraft was provided for Ajit Pawar on the 28th January.

He further alleged that in December 2025, the VSR company had taken out an insurance policy of Rs 50 crore for each of its pilots.

Mitkari said, “If a Rs 50 crore insurance policy was taken out, and the pilot was changed at the last minute -- was he hypnotised? Was he offered a bribe? In many places, suicide bombers are used via hypnosis. Similarly, Ajmal Kasab was sent for a terrorist attack, and a similar method was used during the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Was the pilot sent after being hypnotised?”

MLC Mitkari also claimed, “This is a major question because the pilot never issued a ‘MAYDAY’ call. After takeoff, he could have reached Pune in a short time, but he didn’t. Therefore, we have huge suspicions regarding the VSR company. Did they force the pilot to commit this act after securing a Rs 50 crore insurance? This must be investigated!”

MLA Mitkari also noted that Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar is holding a press conference as a family member regarding the crash. “The eyes of Maharashtra and the entire country are on his press conference. I expect many things will be covered in the briefing on 10th February. Whatever evidence he has, he will present it. Therefore, I believe it is extremely important to watch Rohit Pawar’s press conference,” Mitkari added.