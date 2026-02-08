Car Catches Fire At Vedhshala Chowk, Major Mishap Averted In Pune | WATCH VIDEO

Car Catches Fire At Vedhshala Chowk, Major Mishap Averted In Pune | Sourced

Pune: A moving car caught fire at Vedhshala Chowk on Saturday night, creating panic among motorists and pedestrians in the area. Prompt action by the driver and the fire brigade prevented a major tragedy. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The car, a Maruti Suzuki Nexa bearing registration number MH 42 AX 5700, is owned by Nitin Zhagade, a resident of Baramati. He was driving through Vedhshala Chowk when heavy smoke suddenly began to rise from the front portion of the vehicle.

An alert motorist and passers-by noticed the smoke and immediately warned the driver. Acting quickly, Zhagade stopped the car on the side of the road and got out safely. Within moments, flames erupted from the engine compartment.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred while the vehicle was turning from Simla Office Chowk. “We saw thick smoke coming from the car and immediately asked the driver to stop. The police helped block traffic and moved the car to the side. People first tried to control the fire by throwing roadside soil, but the flames kept growing,” the witness said.

The fire brigade was informed immediately. A team from the Kasba Peth Fire Station arrived at the scene immediately. The firefighting operation was led by In-Charge Fire Officer Kamlesh Chaudhary, along with Tandel Sanjay Gaikwad, driver Ubed Sheikh, fireman Samit Dalvi, Prasad Nanekar, and assistants Atish Naiknavare and Mayur Chavan, who brought the blaze under control within 20 to 25 seconds.

Despite the swift response, the fire caused severe damage. The entire front engine area, wiring, bonnet, and coolant system were completely burnt, and the left-side tyre was also damaged.

Fire officials stated that the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, but a short circuit is suspected.

Thanks to the timely warning, police assistance, and the rapid response of the fire brigade, a serious accident was averted at the busy junction.