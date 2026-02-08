 Nashik Airport Expansion To Boost Regional Growth; Foundation Stone Laid By CM Devendra Fadnavis
Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Nashik: Nashik Airport is set for a major expansion, with the foundation stone for this ambitious project laid on Sunday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The development is being undertaken in view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, with the airport’s capacity being significantly increased to manage the expected surge in pilgrims and travellers.


The expanded airport will benefit major industrial hubs across North Maharashtra, including Ambad, Satpur, Sinnar, Malegaon, Igatpuri, Dhule MIDC, Jalgaon MIDC, Bhusawal, Chalisgaon, Manmad, and Nandurbar. With enhanced cargo handling facilities, increased airport capacity, and modern logistics infrastructure, industries will gain direct access to global markets.
This development is expected to provide strong momentum to sectors such as jewellery, textiles, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, while generating large-scale direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth.

Boost to Agricultural Exports and Rural Economy
Nashik district is nationally and internationally known for the export of grapes, onions, pomegranates, and processed agricultural products. The upgraded airport, supported by modern cold-chain facilities and faster air cargo services, will make agricultural exports more competitive and efficient.
This will directly benefit farmers, exporters, agro-industries, and the rural economy, strengthening Nashik’s role as a major agri-export hub.


Strategic Importance for Kumbh Mela
Given the massive influx of devotees during the Kumbh Mela, Nashik Airport will play a crucial role in managing sudden surges in passenger traffic and providing emergency medical services and air ambulance support. Ensuring the rapid movement of security forces, supporting disaster management and administrative coordination. The development will help ensure a well-organised, secure, and globally benchmarked Kumbh Mela, strengthening Nashik’s identity as an international religious tourism destination. The airport will serve as a vital link between faith, infrastructure, and safety.

Project Execution by an Experienced Agency
The project has been entrusted to a construction company that previously completed the Nashik Airport in just 11 months and has experience in developing six airports. The agency has expressed confidence in completing this new modern expansion project within a record 11-month timeframe as well.
Strengthening National Connectivity


Speaking on the occasion, Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan said:
“The development of Nashik Airport will significantly strengthen connectivity with major infrastructure projects such as the Hinduhṛidayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway, the Mumbai–Agra National Highway, and the proposed Vadhavan Port. Through this airport, 21 districts of Maharashtra will gain fast and efficient passenger and cargo air connectivity. Nashik Airport will become the fifth fully modern, state-of-the-art airport in Maharashtra, bringing transformative change to North Maharashtra’s industrial, commercial, and transport ecosystem.”

