 Pun: Chaturshrungi Traffic Division Implements Changes On ITI Road Due To 24/7 Water Service Scheme Work
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePun: Chaturshrungi Traffic Division Implements Changes On ITI Road Due To 24/7 Water Service Scheme Work

Pun: Chaturshrungi Traffic Division Implements Changes On ITI Road Due To 24/7 Water Service Scheme Work

Specifically, the section from Hotel Sarja to Titan Showroom, in the direction towards Parihar Chowk, will remain closed until December 19.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Pun: Chaturshrungi Traffic Division Implements Changes On ITI Road Due To 24/7 Water Service Scheme Work | Freepik

The Chaturshrungi Traffic Division has notified traffic changes in response to the ongoing implementation of the 24/7 water service scheme on ITI Road.

Specifically, the section from Hotel Sarja to Titan Showroom, in the direction towards Parihar Chowk, will remain closed until December 19. To navigate this closure, commuters are advised to take an alternative route, diverting via Baner Phata, making a left turn at Sarja, proceeding through Seasons Road, Ishawar Medical, and taking a right turn at Awik Polycam. This route will lead them straight on ITI Road to Parihar Chowk. It's important to note that there are no changes in the traffic flow from Parihar Chowk to Baner Phata during this period.

Read Also
Pune's Tyre Puncture Scam: FPJ Report Spurs Residents To Share Ordeals
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pun: Chaturshrungi Traffic Division Implements Changes On ITI Road Due To 24/7 Water Service Scheme...

Pun: Chaturshrungi Traffic Division Implements Changes On ITI Road Due To 24/7 Water Service Scheme...

Pune News: Employee Assaults Boss Over WhatsApp Group Removal

Pune News: Employee Assaults Boss Over WhatsApp Group Removal

Pune: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Says Agnipath Scheme Will Ensure A Youthful Profile For Armed...

Pune: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Says Agnipath Scheme Will Ensure A Youthful Profile For Armed...

WATCH VIDEO: BJP State Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Showcases His Cricket Skills In Pune

WATCH VIDEO: BJP State Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Showcases His Cricket Skills In Pune

Pune: Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Alandi Road During Kartiki Yatra

Pune: Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Alandi Road During Kartiki Yatra