Pun: Chaturshrungi Traffic Division Implements Changes On ITI Road Due To 24/7 Water Service Scheme Work

The Chaturshrungi Traffic Division has notified traffic changes in response to the ongoing implementation of the 24/7 water service scheme on ITI Road.

Specifically, the section from Hotel Sarja to Titan Showroom, in the direction towards Parihar Chowk, will remain closed until December 19. To navigate this closure, commuters are advised to take an alternative route, diverting via Baner Phata, making a left turn at Sarja, proceeding through Seasons Road, Ishawar Medical, and taking a right turn at Awik Polycam. This route will lead them straight on ITI Road to Parihar Chowk. It's important to note that there are no changes in the traffic flow from Parihar Chowk to Baner Phata during this period.