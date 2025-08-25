 Paryushan Parv: 10-Day Program Begins At Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Paryushan Parv: 10-Day Program Begins At Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The festival will commence on August 26th with Roth Tij and Ghata Yatra, followed by a grand procession with a band at 7:00 a.m. On this occasion, the selection of Saudharm Indra and Indrani will also take place

Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Paryushan Parv: 10-Day Program Begins At Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 10-day program has been organised on the occasion of Paryushan Parv at Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple, Deshmukhnagar, in the presence of Upadhyaya 108 Virajansagarji Maharaj, a disciple of Acharya Viragsagarji Maharaj and Pattacharya Vishuddhsagarji Maharaj. Along with him, Muni Vinishodhsagarji Maharaj, Muni Visoumysagarji Maharaj, and Shullika Vishilashri Mataji Saasangh are also observing Chaturmas at the temple.

