Paryushan Parv: 10-Day Program Begins At Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 10-day program has been organised on the occasion of Paryushan Parv at Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple, Deshmukhnagar, in the presence of Upadhyaya 108 Virajansagarji Maharaj, a disciple of Acharya Viragsagarji Maharaj and Pattacharya Vishuddhsagarji Maharaj. Along with him, Muni Vinishodhsagarji Maharaj, Muni Visoumysagarji Maharaj, and Shullika Vishilashri Mataji Saasangh are also observing Chaturmas at the temple.

The festival will commence on August 26th with Roth Tij and Ghata Yatra, followed by a grand procession with a band at 7:00 a.m. On this occasion, the selection of Saudharm Indra and Indrani will also take place. The daily schedule will include a meditation session, Panchamrut Abhishek of Bhagwan, collective Pooja, a special discourse by Maharaj, Tattvartha Sutra Mandal Vidhan, Pratikraman, Bhakti Sandhya, Aarti, a Pravachan by Pandit Mukesh Bhaiya (Tikamgarh), and a cultural program.

The organisers appealed to all community members to attend in large numbers and take the spiritual benefit of the Tattvartha Sutra Mandal Vidhan, which is being organised for the first time in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.