Pune Leads In HSRP Installation, But Delivery Delays Mar Compliance Efforts |

Pune RTO is leading the state in High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) implementation, as sixty per cent of vehicles across Maharashtra have been fitted with the mandatory plates. In Mumbai, 66 per cent of vehicles have complied with the directive, with Andheri RTO topping the Mumbai division. With the November 30 deadline fast approaching, vehicle owners who fail to fit HSRP face penal action from December 1 onwards.

Among the four Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mumbai, Andheri RTO has fitted 82.73 per cent of old vehicles with HSRP. And 91 per cent of vehicles under the jurisdiction of Vashi RTO have been completed with the process of fitting HSRP.

From December 1, action will be taken by the special squads against vehicles without HSRP. All activities, such as re-registration of vehicles of old vehicle owners without HSRP, vehicle modifications, and license renewal, will be stopped.

“Around 20 per cent of the old vehicles are in a scrap condition. In many cases, vehicles are lying in a state of impoundment. The number of privately scrapped vehicles is large, and no record of this is kept by the government. Due to this, it is very difficult to apply the HSRP mandate to 100 per cent of old vehicles, said transport officials.

Persisting Issues

There is no guarantee that the new number plate will be applied to your vehicle on the same day as the appointment. Vehicle owners take appointments at their own convenience. They reach the centre at the given time on that day, but get upset when they are told that the number plate has not been received there.

Moreover, as the number plates are ordered from other cities, there is a delay in their delivery. Therefore, many people are experiencing that the number plates are received at least two to three days after the day on which the appointment is made.

Since the centre is closed on Sundays, it necessitates taking appointments on weekdays. Now, as the deadline is approaching fast, vehicle owners are expecting that the authorities will streamline the bottlenecks and that the delivery of HSRP plates will be provided in a timely manner.