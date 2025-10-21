Nashik Police Arrest Londhe Gang's Aide Nikhil Nikumbh; Manhunt For Bhushan Londhe Continues

Nashik Police Launch WhatsApp Helpline To Combat Crime, Warn Political Backers | Wikipedia

After the judicial custody of Republican Party of India (RPI) district president Prakash Londhe and his son Deepak in the Satpur firing case in Nashik ended, Ambad police took them into custody for questioning in a case.

Meanwhile, Unit One of the Local Crime Branch arrested the Londhe gang's innkeeper Nikhil Kumar Nikumbh (41, resident of Khutvanagar) from Bhayander. He was remanded in police custody till October 25 after being produced in court on Monday (October 20).

Due to this action, the police have increased the pressure on the Londhe gang, and the main mastermind Bhushan Londhe is still absconding.

In the Satpur hotel firing case, the police have taken into custody nine criminals, including Prakash Londhe, Deepak Londhe, Santosh Pawar, Amol Pagare, Devesh Shirtate, Shubham Gosavi and Sunny Vitthalkar. All of them are in police custody.

The custody of Prakash Londhe and Deepak was extended three times in the case. On October 17, they were remanded in judicial custody. When Prakash Londhe's house was searched, a basement was found, in which two axes and a knife were found.

This case has been linked to suspicion of hooliganism, extortion and political dominance. The action was taken under the guidance of Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar Chavan, Sub-Inspector Kishore Kale, Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Mitke and Shekhar Deshmukh of the Crime Branch.

Nikhil Kumar Nikumbh is a habitual criminal and has several cases registered against him in Sarkarwada, Trimbakeshwar, Nashik Road, Ghoti, Satpur and Ambad police stations. He was absconding since the start of the action in the Satpur firing case.

The Ambad Crime Branch caught him from Mira-Bhayander in Thane. This case has been linked to the extortion complaint. Nikumbh was remanded in custody after being produced in court. Last month (September 2025), the Londhe gang was suspected of being involved in the shooting at a hotel in Satpur. The police have also informed that a hidden room and explosive materials were found in Londhe's office.

Meanwhile, the police have increased their alertness in the Satpur shooting and extortion case. The Municipal Corporation has razed Prakash Londhe's unauthorised bungalow and bulldozed one building. Now, a notice has been pasted on the other bungalow, and a seven-day deadline has been given.

Additional Commissioner Smita Jagade took this action on the orders of Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri. Due to Londhe's criminal background, his role in RPI (Athawale group) and political dominance have been questioned. Last year too, Londhe was accused of extortion and assault.

Since Bhushan Londhe is on the run, the police have increased vigilance in the city and district. Unit One of the Crime Branch has launched a special campaign to remove the title 'Nashik District, Fortress of Law'.

While citizens and political leaders have welcomed the police's efforts to strengthen law and order, questions are being raised about the criminality of political leaders. There is a demand that the police should arrest the main perpetrators at the earliest and complete the investigation of the case expeditiously.