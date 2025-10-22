Triveni Dhamdhere From Pune Slum Becomes Only Woman From Maharashtra To Bag UK's Chevening Scholarship |

Triveni Dhamdhere, a resident of one of Pune’s slums, has achieved what many dream of: studying abroad. With hard work and dedicated efforts, she has secured a prestigious British Government-sponsored Chevening Scholarship for an MSc in Data Science at the University of Bristol.

Growing up in a house where her father used to be against her education, Triveni faced opposition from her family itself. However, she was determined to let her circumstances decide her future.

Raised by her mother primarily, Triveni used to enrol in the ‘Learn and Earn’ scheme. She juggled several jobs to finance her education and was exceptionally well in her academics.

Studying in a Marathi-medium school, she secured 80 per cent in her Class 10 and went on to complete a fully-funded BSc in Physics and Data Science at Azim Premji University. Her perseverance finally paid off.

Today, Triveni stands as the only woman from Maharashtra to receive the coveted British Government-sponsored Chevening Scholarship and is now pursuing an MSc in Data Science at the University of Bristol.

Triveni’s story transcends personal achievement, and it serves as an inspiration for other girls that with determination and consistent hard work, dreams can be realised regardless of barriers.