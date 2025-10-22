 Triveni Dhamdhere From Pune Slum Becomes Only Woman From Maharashtra To Bag UK's Chevening Scholarship
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTriveni Dhamdhere From Pune Slum Becomes Only Woman From Maharashtra To Bag UK's Chevening Scholarship

Triveni Dhamdhere From Pune Slum Becomes Only Woman From Maharashtra To Bag UK's Chevening Scholarship

Triveni Dhamdhere, a resident of one of Pune’s slums, has achieved what many dream of: studying abroad. With hard work and dedicated efforts, she has secured a prestigious British Government-sponsored Chevening Scholarship for an MSc in Data Science at the University of Bristol.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Triveni Dhamdhere From Pune Slum Becomes Only Woman From Maharashtra To Bag UK's Chevening Scholarship |

Triveni Dhamdhere, a resident of one of Pune’s slums, has achieved what many dream of: studying abroad. With hard work and dedicated efforts, she has secured a prestigious British Government-sponsored Chevening Scholarship for an MSc in Data Science at the University of Bristol. 

Growing up in a house where her father used to be against her education, Triveni faced opposition from her family itself. However, she was determined to let her circumstances decide her future. 

Raised by her mother primarily, Triveni used to enrol in the ‘Learn and Earn’ scheme. She juggled several jobs to finance her education and was exceptionally well in her academics. 

Studying in a Marathi-medium school, she secured 80 per cent in her Class 10 and went on to complete a fully-funded BSc in Physics and Data Science at Azim Premji University. Her perseverance finally paid off. 

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Here’s List Of Constituencies Where INDIA Bloc Members Are Engaged In ‘Friendly Fight’
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Here’s List Of Constituencies Where INDIA Bloc Members Are Engaged In ‘Friendly Fight’
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains

Today, Triveni stands as the only woman from Maharashtra to receive the coveted British Government-sponsored Chevening Scholarship and is now pursuing an MSc in Data Science at the University of Bristol.

Read Also
Dr Eknath Chitnis, ISRO Founding Scientist Who Discovered Thumba Launch Site, Passes Away In Pune
article-image

Triveni’s story transcends personal achievement, and it serves as an inspiration for other girls that with determination and consistent hard work, dreams can be realised regardless of barriers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune IT Company Dupes 75 Techies Of Crores In Job Scam, Case Filed After Complaint In Ajit Pawar's...

Pune IT Company Dupes 75 Techies Of Crores In Job Scam, Case Filed After Complaint In Ajit Pawar's...

Triveni Dhamdhere From Pune Slum Becomes Only Woman From Maharashtra To Bag UK's Chevening...

Triveni Dhamdhere From Pune Slum Becomes Only Woman From Maharashtra To Bag UK's Chevening...

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More’s Son Rupesh To Contest PMC Polls

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More’s Son Rupesh To Contest PMC Polls

Dr Eknath Chitnis, ISRO Founding Scientist Who Discovered Thumba Launch Site, Passes Away In Pune

Dr Eknath Chitnis, ISRO Founding Scientist Who Discovered Thumba Launch Site, Passes Away In Pune

Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Become 10-Lane Superhighway By 2030: All You Need To Know

Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Become 10-Lane Superhighway By 2030: All You Need To Know