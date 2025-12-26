Nanded Civic Poll Shock: Deposits Of 48 President Candidates, 280 Corporators Seized | File Photo

Nanded: The results of the elections for 12 municipal councils and one nagar panchayat in Nanded district were declared on December 21. The results have dealt severe blows to several stalwarts as well as political party leadership. In all, 83 candidates contested the elections for the post of municipal council president, of which the deposits of 48 candidates were seized. Similarly, 1,055 candidates contested for the post of corporators, of which 280 lost their deposits.

Against the backdrop of the municipal corporation elections to be held soon, the seizure of deposits of stalwarts and political party candidates is being viewed as a decisive factor for the upcoming elections.

The tenure of 13 local bodies was completed three years ago, and the administration was looked after by administrators. The local body elections were held as per the directives of the court.

The elections for the 13 local bodies were held on December 2, and the results were declared on December 22. The results at some places were as per expectations, but in most places they were shocking. It was not only a test of the candidates but also of the political parties and their leadership.

The results of the Dharmabad Municipal Council were the most shocking. Nine candidates contested for the post of council president, of which the deposits of seven candidates were seized. It was clear that the actual fight was between only two candidates. Similarly, 125 candidates contested for the post of corporators, of which the deposits of 64 candidates were seized.

Nine candidates contested for the Biloli Municipal Council, of which six lost their deposits. In Mukhed, one candidate for the president’s post and 23 candidates for corporators lost their deposits. In the Bhokar Municipal Council, 45 candidates lost their deposits. In Kundalwadi, out of 71 candidates, 24 lost their deposits, which included two candidates for the post of president. The picture in Loha was somewhat different.

In Kandhar, out of 72 candidates, 23 lost their deposits. In Deglur, 29 out of 102 candidates lost their deposits. Out of five candidates contesting for the post of president, three could not save their deposits. In Himayatnagar, 27 candidates for the post of corporators lost their deposits. In Hadgaon, seven candidates for the post of president and 18 for corporators lost their deposits, while in Kinwat, eight president candidates and six corporator candidates could not save their deposits.

Considering these shocking results, it is clear that voters this time have not given preference to parties but to eligible candidates, local issues, and credibility. These results will certainly have an impact on the municipal corporation elections, experts opined.