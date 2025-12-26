 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stress Management Committee Formed For Medical Students
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stress Management Committee Formed For Medical Students | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A stress management committee has been established for the medical students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The committee, conceptualised by Dr Anupam Takalkar, was inaugurated under the initiative IMA Sathi at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on December 23. It is the first such initiative launched in the state.

IMA president Dr Takalkar presided over, dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, deputy dean Dr Prabha Khare, Dr PM Darak, Dr Dattatray Kadam, Dr Aziz Quadri, Dr Archana Kalyankar, Dr Gayatri Talwalkar, Dr Vinod Mundada, Dr Prasad Deshpande and others were present.

A special banner to hold the medical students, on which the names and contact numbers of ten psychiatrists are given, was released on the occasion. The banners will be put at the college hostel, library and other places. The students, if in stress, can directly contact the expert psychiatrists.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Takalkar said, "Students should keep their aims clear and live positively. If they face any stress, they can directly contact the concerned persons. They should take care of their physical health along with their mental health."

Informing about the initiative, Dr Yogesh Lakkas said that the IMA Sathi will be implemented forever for the students. Dr PM Darak, Dr Prabha Khare, Dr Prasad Deshpande, Dr Amol Deshpande, Dr Aziz Quadri informed about the importance of assistance and communication to the students. The students will be provided assistance and treatment free of cost.

