 Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For ABVP Diamond Jubilee Conference Venue In Nashik
The formal groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the venue pavilion for the Western Maharashtra Provincial Diamond Jubilee Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was held today at the hands of Sanjay Pachpor, National Organising Minister of Sahakar Bharati.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: The formal groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the venue pavilion for the Western Maharashtra Provincial Diamond Jubilee Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was held today at the hands of Sanjay Pachpor, National Organising Minister of Sahakar Bharati.


Senior industrialist Ashok Katariya, Conference Reception Committee President Jayant Bhatambarekar, Secretary Sagar Vaidya, Prof. Pradeep Wagh, and Venkatesh Avasarkar were prominently present on the occasion.


Speaking at the event, Sanjay Pachpor stated that the ABVP conference is not merely a gathering of students, but a platform that represents the voice of every student in society. He emphasised that the decisions taken at ABVP conferences have consistently been implemented in practice. He further noted that these decisions—including those contributing to the new National Education Policy—have brought about socially beneficial changes, highlighting the significance of ABVP conferences.


Praising the organisation’s work, Ashok Katariya remarked that ABVP is an organisation that nurtures patriotic students and described its efforts as commendable, while also reminiscing about past experiences.

The program was attended in large numbers by ABVP Western Maharashtra Provincial Co-Minister Megha Shirgave, along with Amol Gaikwad, Rupesh Patil, Khushboo Chandak, and numerous ABVP activists from Nashik city. The ceremony was conducted amid traditional rituals, Vedic chants, and spirited slogans, creating an atmosphere charged with enthusiasm and devotion.

