Nashik: Shiv Sena, NCP Explore Alliance Without BJP As Mahayuti Cracks Widen Ahead Of Civic Polls |

Nashik: While the BJP appears to be keeping alliance talks at a merely notional level and preparing to contest the municipal elections independently at the last moment, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have begun preparations for an alliance by keeping the BJP out.

On Thursday, even as turmoil continued within the BJP over party inductions, Shiv Sena and the NCP held a meeting to explore the feasibility of an alliance. In the meeting, both parties resolved to forge a united front if the BJP does not come along.



The meeting was held at the residence of former MP Devidas Pingale. Although a Mahayuti government is in power in the state and both parties are insistent that the municipal elections should also be contested together, there is a growing sense of resentment as the local BJP leadership—especially the leaders responsible for election management, including Minister Girish Mahajan—has not been responsive to discussions.

Shiv Sena has directly demanded at least 45 seats, while the NCP has sought 35 seats from the BJP. The BJP, however, by raising the slogan of “100-plus,” appears to be indirectly ignoring both parties. Against this backdrop, sources indicated that Shiv Sena and the NCP are moving closer to each other.



During the meeting, discussions were held on the BJP’s stance, strong candidates within both parties, and potential contest scenarios—who might face whom in various wards.

Those present from Shiv Sena included Deputy Leaders Ajay Boraste and Vijay Karanjkar, former MP Hemant Godse, and Vilas Shinde. Representing the NCP were Devidas Pingale, City President Ranjan Thakre, Arjun Tile, Nana Mahale, among others.



Has Hope for the Mahayuti Faded?

Considering the BJP’s ambition to win the municipal corporation single-handedly, its prior claims over 82 seats, and the ongoing mega recruitment drive, the possibility of the party contesting as part of the Mahayuti now appears uncertain.

Moreover, with both alliance partners together demanding 75 seats, it seems unlikely that the BJP would agree to such terms. Consequently, the likelihood is growing that the BJP will contest on its own, while Shiv Sena and the NCP fight the elections together.