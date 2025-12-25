Nashik Woman Fights Off Leopards With Sugarcane Stalks, Saves Husband's Life |

Nashik – While incidents of leopard attacks are increasing in Nashik district, a leopard attacked a man while he was cutting sugarcane in Umbarkhed village of Niphad taluka. However, his wife, Alka Chavan, saved his life with her immense courage. Alka's bravery in chasing away the leopard with sugarcane stalks has gone viral on social media.

Last week, sugarcane harvesting was underway in Gangurde's field in Umbarkhed village. Santosh Chavan, a sugarcane worker from Chalisgaon, was working there. His wife, Alka Chavan, was also present. Suddenly, two leopards attacked Santosh. Santosh was frightened, but Alka, without a moment's delay, picked up sugarcane stalks and attacked the leopards. She tried to scare both leopards away by shouting loudly.

Due to Alka's bravery, one leopard ran away. However, the other leopard injured Santosh's hand and tried to drag him away. Alka again showed courage and struck the leopard with sugarcane stalks. Finally, the leopard got scared and ran away. With the power of her love for her husband and her courage, Alka made the impossible possible and saved Santosh's life.

News of this incident went viral on social media. As soon as the villagers learned about it, they immediately visited Santosh Chavan, who was admitted to Dhanvantari Hospital in Pimpalgaon Baswant. The villagers met Santosh, Alka, his mother, and relatives and honoured them.

They congratulated Santosh and his family for surviving the life-threatening attack. Proud of Alka Chavan's courage, the villagers respectfully honoured her with a saree, gifts, and a shawl. They also provided some financial assistance for her medical expenses. The villagers has appealed to others to help this family as well.

Alka Chavan's bravery is inspiring, especially as incidents of leopard attacks are increasing in Nashik and Pune districts. Citizens working in the fields in rural areas are being urged to be cautious.