Nashik Police Extern 16 Habitual Offenders Ahead Of Municipal Elections

Nashik: With the municipal elections approaching, the Nashik Police have intensified preventive action to maintain law and order. To ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the election period, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has ordered action against habitual offenders—those involved in two or more criminal cases and who continue criminal activities—by externment from the district and detention under the MPDA Act. Accordingly, 16 offenders from Zone Two have been externed.

As the political atmosphere heats up ahead of the municipal elections, Nashik Police are exercising heightened vigilance. Acting on the Police Commissioner’s directives, preventive measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2025–2026 election process in strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. These actions aim to keep criminal elements under check, reinforce the authority of law enforcement, and encourage behavioral reform among offenders.



Based on externment proposals submitted by police station in-charges and inquiry reports prepared by Assistant Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone Two) Kishor Kale approved the externment proposals.

These include 12 offenders from Ambad Police Station limits, three from Indiranagar, and one from Satpur—totaling 16 individuals ordered to be externed from Nashik city and district. Inquiries into additional externment proposals are ongoing, and further orders will be issued after completion of the final investigations.



Among those externed are a few college students, while others are involved in various criminal cases. Extermination action is taken against individuals with two or more criminal cases. In the first phase, action has been taken against 16 offenders, with several proposals still pending, said Kishor Kale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone Two).