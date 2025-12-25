CPI Marks Centenary With 'Red Flag March' In Nashik, Reaffirms Party's Resolve |

Nashik: As the Communist Party of India (CPI) completes 100 years since its formation, centenary celebrations are being held across the country. As part of these celebrations, the CPI Nashik district and city committees organised a grand ‘Red Flag March’ in Nashik city, highlighting the party’s glorious history and reaffirming its resolve for future struggles.



The march began from the historic Eidgah Ground (Golf Club) in Nashik, where the party’s red flag was ceremonially hoisted. The flag hoisting was jointly carried out by Comrade Devidas Bhopale, Comrade Soujanya Gotapagar of the Women’s Federation and Construction Workers’ Union, and Comrade Kaivalya Chandratre of the student organisation.



During the march, the atmosphere resonated with slogans such as “Long Live Marxism,” “Long Live the Red Flag,” “Long Live Farmer–Worker Unity,” “Down with Fascism,” “Down with Casteism and Manuism,” and “Long Live Socialism.” Farmers, workers, women and youth participated in large numbers, carrying red flags and portraits of great leaders. The rally proceeded via Shalimar and Meher Chowk and concluded at the CPI–AITUC office.



Addressing the gathering, CPI State Joint Secretary Comrade Raju Desale stated that the Communist Party made significant contributions to the freedom struggle, the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, and the Goa Liberation struggle. He warned that democracy and the Constitution are under threat today.

The rally was led by Comrade Raju Desale, District Secretary Comrade Manohar Pagare, Nashik City Secretary Comrade Talha Sheikh, Comrade Prajakta Kapadne, Comrade Bhima Patil, Meena Adhav, and others.