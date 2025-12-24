 Nashik Celebrates As Raj And Uddhav Thackeray Announce Poll Alliance
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Celebrates As Raj And Uddhav Thackeray Announce Poll Alliance

Nashik Celebrates As Raj And Uddhav Thackeray Announce Poll Alliance

In the backdrop of the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced a Shiv Sena–MNS alliance in Mumbai. This historic announcement was enthusiastically welcomed in Nashik by both parties.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Celebrates As Raj And Uddhav Thackeray Announce Poll Alliance |

Nashik: In the backdrop of the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced a Shiv Sena–MNS alliance in Mumbai. This historic announcement was enthusiastically welcomed in Nashik by both parties. 

Celebrations were held at the MNS office to mark the occasion. Present on the occasion in large numbers were MNS State General Secretary Dinkar Patil, Vice President Salim Shaikh, District President Ankush Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) District President Dattatray Suryavanshi, along with other office-bearers and party workers.

Moreover, following the announcement, party workers from both sides celebrated the development with great enthusiasm across Pune. At Alka Chowk in Pune, office-bearers and workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS came together to mark the occasion.

The celebrations included distribution of sweets such as pedhas and laddoos, the bursting of firecrackers, and slogans expressing joy over the political unity.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New Year’s Eve
Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New Year’s Eve
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours, Safety Concerns Resurface
Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours, Safety Concerns Resurface
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are Cleared,' Says Supriya Sule | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are Cleared,' Says Supriya Sule | VIDEO
Read Also
Shiv Sena (UBT) Gains Ground In Nashik As Vaishali Dani Switches From Shinde Faction
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, MNS leader Babu Wagasakar said that the coming together of the two brothers has brought immense happiness to party workers in Pune. He stated that the alliance has generated fresh enthusiasm among workers of both parties and added that unity would strengthen the cause of the Marathi community.

“With both leaders coming together, the Marathi identity will be protected, Mumbai will be safeguarded, and in turn the nation will benefit. This is a joyful day for us, and we have united for the welfare of the Marathi people,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prashant Jagtap Resigns From NCP-SP Amid Talks Of Alliance With Ajit Pawar Faction For Pune Civic...

Prashant Jagtap Resigns From NCP-SP Amid Talks Of Alliance With Ajit Pawar Faction For Pune Civic...

Nashik: Ex-Maharashtra Minister And Congress Veteran Surupsingh Naik Passes Away At 88

Nashik: Ex-Maharashtra Minister And Congress Veteran Surupsingh Naik Passes Away At 88

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are...

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are...

Nashik: 389 Probationary Police Sub-Inspectors Pass Out From Maharashtra Police Academy

Nashik: 389 Probationary Police Sub-Inspectors Pass Out From Maharashtra Police Academy

Nashik Women's Kho-Kho Team Wins Bronze At State Championship For Second Consecutive Year

Nashik Women's Kho-Kho Team Wins Bronze At State Championship For Second Consecutive Year