Nashik Celebrates As Raj And Uddhav Thackeray Announce Poll Alliance |

Nashik: In the backdrop of the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced a Shiv Sena–MNS alliance in Mumbai. This historic announcement was enthusiastically welcomed in Nashik by both parties.

Celebrations were held at the MNS office to mark the occasion. Present on the occasion in large numbers were MNS State General Secretary Dinkar Patil, Vice President Salim Shaikh, District President Ankush Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) District President Dattatray Suryavanshi, along with other office-bearers and party workers.

Moreover, following the announcement, party workers from both sides celebrated the development with great enthusiasm across Pune. At Alka Chowk in Pune, office-bearers and workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS came together to mark the occasion.

The celebrations included distribution of sweets such as pedhas and laddoos, the bursting of firecrackers, and slogans expressing joy over the political unity.

Speaking on the occasion, MNS leader Babu Wagasakar said that the coming together of the two brothers has brought immense happiness to party workers in Pune. He stated that the alliance has generated fresh enthusiasm among workers of both parties and added that unity would strengthen the cause of the Marathi community.

“With both leaders coming together, the Marathi identity will be protected, Mumbai will be safeguarded, and in turn the nation will benefit. This is a joyful day for us, and we have united for the welfare of the Marathi people,” he said.