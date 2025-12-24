Shiv Sena (UBT) Gains Ground In Nashik As Vaishali Dani Switches From Shinde Faction |

Nashik: Vaishali Dani from Ward No. 22 in the Vihitgaon area has joined Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) from the Shinde group, while social activist Sanjeevani Handore has also entered the Shiv Sena (UBT). They were welcomed by party Deputy Leader Datta Gaikwad, former MLA Vasant Gite, and District President D. G. Suryavanshi.

The induction ceremony was held on Tuesday at the party office in Shalimar. Both women made a show of strength at the time of their entry, with several of their supporters also joining the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Those who joined included Prashant Aringale, Balasaheb Bhalerav, Vandana Bagul, Munna Sheikh, Lavin Joseph, Aslam Khan, Subhash Hagavane, Sanjay Hagavane, among others. Party office-bearers Keshav Porje, Yogesh Gadekar, Balasaheb Kokani, Rahul Darade, Sunil Jadhav, Rishi Verma, Arun Mahanubhav, Sahebrao Jadhav, Raju More, and others were present on the dais.