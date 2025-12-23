Nashik Collector Directs Officials To Fast-Track Parikrama Road Work |

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar, District Collector Ayush Prasad has directed all concerned departments to maintain close coordination and accelerate the work on the Nashik Parikrama Road and other related roads, ensuring that the route becomes operational before the Kumbh Mela.



He was speaking at a review meeting held at the District Collector’s office to assess the progress of the Nashik Parikrama Road and other road projects. Senior officials present included Project Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Brijesh Dixit, Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Savardekar, Rakesh Sepat, Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Rajendra Wagh, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department Navnath Sonawane, along with other departmental heads.



Collector Prasad stated that the Nashik Parikrama Road is an ambitious government project and will significantly boost the development of the Nashik region. It is essential that the work is completed before the Kumbh Mela. Adequate manpower and modern machinery should be made available for the proposed measurements and related works. The district administration will extend all possible support for this purpose.



He further instructed that detailed planning for land acquisition and measurement of this project and other road works should be carried out, and marking work should be completed immediately.

While land measurement is underway, the land acquisition department should simultaneously coordinate with the agriculture and forest departments to expedite its procedures, thereby ensuring timely completion of the works.



The District Collector also assured that substantial compensation will be provided as per rules for land acquired for this route. He appealed to officials to communicate with farmers in the affected areas and clearly explain the state government’s stance to them.