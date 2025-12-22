 Nashik To Classify Areas Into High-Risk, Medium-Risk Zones For Leopard Management
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik To Classify Areas Into High-Risk, Medium-Risk Zones For Leopard Management

Nashik To Classify Areas Into High-Risk, Medium-Risk Zones For Leopard Management

Against the backdrop of fear of leopards while working in the fields and the terror of sudden leopard sightings in human settlements at night, the Nashik district administration has taken concrete steps to reduce leopard-human conflict.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Nashik To Classify Areas Into High-Risk, Medium-Risk Zones For Leopard Management |

Nashik: Against the backdrop of fear of leopards while working in the fields and the terror of sudden leopard sightings in human settlements at night, the Nashik district administration has taken concrete steps to reduce leopard-human conflict.

It has been decided to implement the management model that proved successful in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Nashik. For this purpose, a state-of-the-art and scientific 'Integrated Action Plan' has been prepared.

Areas in the district will be scientifically classified as 'high-risk zones' and 'medium-risk zones'. In high-risk zones, where leopard activity is high or where conflict incidents have occurred previously, advanced systems, rapid response teams, and continuous monitoring mechanisms will be established. In medium-risk zones, preventive measures, awareness campaigns, and precautionary advisories will be effectively implemented.

Despite a large leopard population in SGNP, incidents of attacks on humans are comparatively low. This is due to the emphasis on scientific planning, trained rescue teams, immediate response systems, and awareness among local citizens.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here
Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop
Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop

This successful experience will serve as a guide for Nashik. The Forest Department stated that the objective of the plan is not a 'leopard-free Nashik', but a 'leopard-conflict-free Nashik'. This will strike a balance between wildlife conservation and human safety.

Read Also
Nashik: Sonal Ichale-Date's 'Gramarang' Showcases Diverse Colours Of Rural Life
article-image

Avoiding Conflict is the Main Objective

District Collector Ayush Prasad and District Planning Officer Vijay Shinde have discussed the plan with the Chief Conservator of Forests of Nashik and Ahilyanagar Forest Circles, G. Mallikarjun, and have initiated the process of finalising it. The main objective of the plan is not to eliminate leopards, but to prevent human-wildlife conflict.

If this plan is successful, leopard-human coexistence will be possible in Nashik district. This initiative by the administration and the Forest Department is being welcomed by the citizens.

Read Also
Abundant Water In Nashik Dams Eases Supply Concerns For City, Rural areas
article-image

The Integrated Action Plan includes:

- Scientific classification of high-risk and medium-risk areas in the district.

- A special treatment and rescue center for injured or sick leopards.

- Rehabilitation of leopards in their natural habitat.

- A large-scale public awareness campaign to dispel rumors and misconceptions.

- Emphasis on tree plantation and increasing greenery in view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raksha Khadse, Gulabrao Patil, And Sanjay Savkare's Candidates Rejected In Jalgaon polls

Raksha Khadse, Gulabrao Patil, And Sanjay Savkare's Candidates Rejected In Jalgaon polls

Nashik To Classify Areas Into High-Risk, Medium-Risk Zones For Leopard Management

Nashik To Classify Areas Into High-Risk, Medium-Risk Zones For Leopard Management

Nashik: Sonal Ichale-Date's 'Gramarang' Showcases Diverse Colours Of Rural Life

Nashik: Sonal Ichale-Date's 'Gramarang' Showcases Diverse Colours Of Rural Life

Nashik: MSEDCL's 'Swagat Cell' Portal Connects 278 Industrial Associations For 24x7 Support

Nashik: MSEDCL's 'Swagat Cell' Portal Connects 278 Industrial Associations For 24x7 Support

Pune Civic Polls: PMC Sets Up Voter Help Desk, Round-The-Clock Grievance Cell

Pune Civic Polls: PMC Sets Up Voter Help Desk, Round-The-Clock Grievance Cell