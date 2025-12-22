Nashik: Sonal Ichale-Date's 'Gramarang' Showcases Diverse Colours Of Rural Life |

Nashik: Gramarang is a very meaningful collection of short stories, through which the author has showcased the diverse colours of rural life. All the stories in Gramarang are excellent and should be read by everyone. Appropriate presentation, intensity, emotional depth, and thoughtfulness are the characteristics of this collection, stated the renowned writer and critic Dr Dilip Pawar.

He was speaking at the launch ceremony of ‘Gramarang’, a collection of short stories by author Sonal Ichale-Date. Professor Bapusaheb Wani was present as the chief guest. While expressing her thoughts, Sonal Ichale-Date said that she has tried to shed light on the sorrows, pains, and struggles of rural life through her stories, presenting a realistic portrayal of rural areas.

In his presidential address, Prof. Bapusaheb Wani said that the author has centered her storytelling around the sensibilities of rural life, which is a very important aspect. A large number of people were present for the program. Priyanka Magar compered the event, and Maheshwari Shinde gave the vote of thanks.