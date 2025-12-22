Nashik Civic Polls: Shiv Sena Wins 5 Chairman Posts, Outshines BJP And NCP |

Nashik: Despite having only two MLAs in the district, Shiv Sena made a strong impact in the municipal councils by winning as many as 5 chairman posts and 86 seats. In comparison, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has the highest number of seven MLAs, and the BJP, with five MLAs, achieved only moderate success, managing to secure chairman posts in three locations each. Moreover, both parties elected fewer councillors than Shiv Sena.



This electoral performance not only established Shiv Sena as a significant political force in the district but also enabled it to outpace Shiv Sena (UBT), asserting itself as the party truly carrying forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology.



The results of elections held in 11 municipalities and nagar panchayats in Nashik district were declared on Sunday. While there was speculation that the BJP would dominate the directly elected chairman contests, the party managed victories in only three places.

BJP candidates suffered unexpected defeats in Sinnar, Igatpuri, and Trimbakeshwar. Notably, this occurred despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally campaigning in Sinnar and Trimbakeshwar. In Igatpuri, even the presence of senior leader Sanjay Indulkar could not prevent a crushing defeat.



The NCP secured victories in Yeola, Sinnar, and Bhagur. The win in Yeola is credited to Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, while the success in Sinnar is attributed to the strategic planning of former minister Manikrao Kokate. Overall, the BJP managed to elect 69 councillors, the NCP 61 councillors, while independents won in 11 places.



Karanjkar Ousted in Bhagur

In Bhagur, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Karanjkar had held power in the municipal council for the past 25 years. This time, NCP MLA Saroj Ahire and the party’s chairman candidate Prerna Balkawade, through aggressive campaigning, succeeded in toppling Karanjkar’s long-standing rule. A decisive NCP–BJP alliance played a crucial role in this outcome.



Rising Strength of Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena currently has MLAs in Malegaon Outer and Nandgaon. Victories in Nandgaon and Manmad were expected due to the dominance of MLA Suhas Kande.

However, the party also registered surprising wins in Satana, Trimbakeshwar, and Igatpuri, propelling Shiv Sena to the number one position in the district. This success has strengthened its prospects of demanding a larger share of seats within the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming municipal corporation elections.



Poor Performance of the MVA

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) performed poorly in these elections. Although Shiv Sena (UBT) won 28 seats, it suffered setbacks in the chairman contests in Sinnar and Ozar.

The NCP (SP) and the Congress proved largely ineffective. Much like the recent Assembly election results, the municipal and nagar panchayat elections also reflected the overall weak performance of the MVA.