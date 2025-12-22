Nashik: K. K. Wagh Polytechnic Bags Prestigious IEI Engineering Excellence Award |

Nashik: K. K. Wagh Polytechnic, Nashik, run by the K. K. Wagh Education Society, has been honoured with the prestigious national-level “Engineering Education Excellence Award – 2025” by The Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI), one of the country’s most renowned professional bodies.

The award was presented at a national awards ceremony held at NIT Durgapur, West Bengal, where Principal Prof. P. T. Kadve accepted the honour on behalf of the institute.



Engineering institutions from across the country are selected for this award based on stringent criteria, including quality of engineering education, innovative teaching methodologies, industry-oriented learning, holistic student development, skill-based education, and social responsibility.

K. K. Wagh Polytechnic, Nashik, successfully demonstrated its distinct strengths during this rigorous evaluation process, said Samir Wagh, President of the institution, while expressing pride in the achievement.



Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof. P. T. Kadve stated that the institute places special emphasis on student-centric education, outcome-based learning, personality development, and industry-relevant skills, and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to producing high-quality engineers in the future.

Congratulating the institute on this achievement, President Samir Wagh, the Board of Directors, Public Relations Director Ajinkya Wagh, and Secretary Prof. K. S. Bandi extended their best wishes to all faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students for their collective contribution to this success.