 Abundant Water In Nashik Dams Eases Supply Concerns For City, Rural areas
This year, the Nashik district has received abundant water in its dams. According to the Water Resources Department's report of December 22, the major dams have 96.02% (96.28% last year), medium dams 83.64% (70.55% last year), and small dams 77.80% (49.32% last year) of their capacity. This has alleviated concerns about water supply in the city and rural areas.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
The Gangapur group of dams, the main source for Nashik city, has sufficient reserves. The municipal corporation has sanctioned a total of 6400 million cubic feet (mcft) of water from the Gangapur, Darna, and Mukne dams for 2025-26.

This is 200 mcft more than last year's 6200 mcft. This includes 4600 mcft from Gangapur, 1500 mcft from Mukne, and 300 mcft from Darna. This supply will be maintained smoothly from October 15, 2025 to July 31, 2026.

The dams filled up due to good rainfall during the monsoon season. The major dam groups in the district have good reserves. Sufficient water is also available for the Rabi season in rural areas. However, the Water Resources Department has appealed for judicious use of water and for stopping leakages.

article-image

Water Storage in Nashik Division (Million Cubic Meters - Mcum): 

Major Dams (22 dams):

• Design Live Storage: 3731.01

• Current Live Storage: 3582.54 (96.02%)

• Last Year: 96.28% 

Medium Dams (54 dams):

• Design Live Storage: 1195.1

• Current Live Storage: 999.55 (83.64%)

• Last Year: 70.55% 

article-image

Minor Dams (461 dams):

• Design Live Storage: 1009.99

• Current Live Storage: 785.81 (77.80%)

• Last Year: 49.32% 

Storage in Major Dam Groups in the District (Estimated December 2025):

• Gangapur Group (Gangapur, Kashyapi, Gautami Godavari): Approximately 70-80% full (higher than last year).

• Darna Group: More than 75%.

• Girna Group: 60-70%.

