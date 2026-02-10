Pune: Man Attacked With Beer Bottle In Chakan After Warning Friend Not To Drink & Drive; Cross-Complaints Filed

Chakan South Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A dispute over drunk driving escalated into a violent brawl between two friends, resulting in both men attacking each other with beer bottles. The incident took place on Sunday (8th February) around 10:30 PM near the parking ground in Vaiduwadi near Chakan. Police have registered cases against both parties in the matter.

In the first case, Nagesh Baliram Chim (24, a resident of Vaiduwadi, Khed) filed a complaint at the Chakan South Police Station. Based on his statement, a case has been registered against Sachin Shriram Arekar (23), who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Arekar has been charged under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

According to a police complaint filed by Nagesh, the two are friends and were together at the time of the incident. Seeing that Sachin was heavily intoxicated, Nagesh warned him, “Do not drive the vehicle.”

Police said that Sacin was allegedly offended by the advice, and he snapped at Nagesh, saying, “Who are you to tell me? I won’t leave you alive,” before pulling a beer bottle from the car and smashing it on Nagesh’s head, causing serious injuries.

Sachin Alleges the Opposite

Conversely, Sachin Shriram Arekar filed a counter-complaint, leading to the arrest of Nagesh Baliram Chim. Sachin claims that after he, Nagesh, and other friends finished drinking, he was heading toward his vehicle when Nagesh intercepted him.

Chim has been charged for BNS section 109 (attempt to murder).

Police reports state that Sachin alleges that Nagesh yelled, “Have you become too arrogant? I won’t leave you alive,” and attempted to strike his head with a beer bottle. Sachin managed to move his head just in time, but the bottle struck his right wrist instead. The impact was severe enough to sever a vein in his hand. He was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition.

The Chakan South Police are currently investigating both versions of the event to determine the exact sequence of the brawl.