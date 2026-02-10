Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week | Sourced

Pune: Commuters around University Chowk may soon experience relief from long-standing traffic congestion as the Baner-side ramp of the integrated double-decker flyover is expected to open this week, according to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials. Work on signage and finishing touches is underway, while the Pashan-side ramp is expected to be completed in the next two to three months. Once fully operational, the flyover is expected to reduce travel time, fuel consumption, traffic jams, and vehicular pollution in the corridor.

Nearly 90% of the overall construction of the flyover has been completed, with the remaining ramp works in the final stages. The Aundh-Shivajinagar (E-Square) corridor flyover had opened to traffic in August 2025. The 1.7 km-long structure features three-lane up-ramps from Aundh, Baner, and Pashan, merging into a three-lane integrated double-decker bridge shared with the Metro corridor above. This unique design has the metro running on the upper deck while dual-level traffic flows below, supported by a single-pier system.

The Pashan-side ramp’s delay has been attributed to utility shifting and the repair of a leaking water pipeline. The project has faced long delays, with the demolition of two single-lane flyovers during the 2020 Covid lockdown making way for the current integrated structure. Construction was carried out by Tata Projects Ltd, the Metro concessionaire’s contractor.

The total length of the flyover, including ramps, will be 1,763.52 metres, with a viaduct length of 1,112.52 metres. A special 55-metre-long steel girder has been installed at the main junction to ensure smooth traffic flow. The entire project is estimated to cost Rs 277 crore.

Meanwhile, trial runs of the PMRDA Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro line are progressing. Initially covering nine stations, trial operations now span the full 23 km corridor, with work on stations continuing. Officials expect the Metro line to be operational by April 2026.