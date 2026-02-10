 Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week

Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week

The 1.7 km-long structure features three-lane up-ramps from Aundh, Baner, and Pashan, merging into a three-lane integrated double-decker bridge shared with the Metro corridor above

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week | Sourced

Pune: Commuters around University Chowk may soon experience relief from long-standing traffic congestion as the Baner-side ramp of the integrated double-decker flyover is expected to open this week, according to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials. Work on signage and finishing touches is underway, while the Pashan-side ramp is expected to be completed in the next two to three months. Once fully operational, the flyover is expected to reduce travel time, fuel consumption, traffic jams, and vehicular pollution in the corridor.

Nearly 90% of the overall construction of the flyover has been completed, with the remaining ramp works in the final stages. The Aundh-Shivajinagar (E-Square) corridor flyover had opened to traffic in August 2025. The 1.7 km-long structure features three-lane up-ramps from Aundh, Baner, and Pashan, merging into a three-lane integrated double-decker bridge shared with the Metro corridor above. This unique design has the metro running on the upper deck while dual-level traffic flows below, supported by a single-pier system.

Read Also
Pune: PM Narendra Modi Calls Senior Leader Sharad Pawar To Enquire About Health After...
article-image

The Pashan-side ramp’s delay has been attributed to utility shifting and the repair of a leaking water pipeline. The project has faced long delays, with the demolition of two single-lane flyovers during the 2020 Covid lockdown making way for the current integrated structure. Construction was carried out by Tata Projects Ltd, the Metro concessionaire’s contractor.

The total length of the flyover, including ramps, will be 1,763.52 metres, with a viaduct length of 1,112.52 metres. A special 55-metre-long steel girder has been installed at the main junction to ensure smooth traffic flow. The entire project is estimated to cost Rs 277 crore.

FPJ Shorts
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called
Kerala Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence

Meanwhile, trial runs of the PMRDA Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro line are progressing. Initially covering nine stations, trial operations now span the full 23 km corridor, with work on stations continuing. Officials expect the Metro line to be operational by April 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week
Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week
Pune: Man Attacked With Beer Bottle In Chakan After Warning Friend Not To Drink & Drive;...
Pune: Man Attacked With Beer Bottle In Chakan After Warning Friend Not To Drink & Drive;...
Pune: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni Raises HAL Pay Revision, Post-Covid AVN Concerns With Union...
Pune: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni Raises HAL Pay Revision, Post-Covid AVN Concerns With Union...
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Overturned Tractor Trolley Crushes Honda Amaze Car In Akurdi Near Mhalsakant...
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Overturned Tractor Trolley Crushes Honda Amaze Car In Akurdi Near Mhalsakant...
Pune Man Goes Viral For Using Excel Sheet To Track Arranged Marriage Matches | WATCH VIDEO
Pune Man Goes Viral For Using Excel Sheet To Track Arranged Marriage Matches | WATCH VIDEO