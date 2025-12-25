Pune: Man Attempts To Strangle Wife After She Files Police Complaint | Pexels

An incident of family dispute has come to light from the Kalepadal jurisdiction in Pune, where a 42-year-old husband attempted to kill his wife by strangling her after a police complaint was filed by her against him.

According to the police, the victim is a teacher who was allegedly strangled with a rope and assaulted with an iron rod by her husband in an attempt to kill her.

The Kalepadal police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused.

The accused has been identified as Anil Pandharinath Mane (42), a resident of Sathenagar, Tarvade Vasti, Mohammedwadi, Hadapsar.

The victim, Jaya Anil Mane (35), is a teacher working at a school in Hadapsar and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for serious injuries.

The incident took place on December 22 at around 6 pm at their residence in Mohammedwadi.

Jaya Mane had earlier lodged a complaint against her husband as he was unemployed and allegedly harassing her, leading to frequent domestic disputes. Enraged by the complaint, Anil Mane allegedly attacked his wife when he found her alone at home.

Police said the accused strangled her with a rope with the intention to kill and then struck her on the head and both hands with an iron rod, causing severe injuries.

Based on the complaint, Kalepadal police have registered a case under charges of attempt to murder.

Mansingh Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Kalepadal Police Station, said, "The case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. Accordingly, action will be taken."