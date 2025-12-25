 Pune: Will Prashant Jagtap Join Congress Or Shiv Sena (UBT)? Political Circles Abuzz After NCP-SP Exit
Prashant Jagtap has been the mayor of Pune and had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls on an NCP-SP ticket from the Hadapsar constituency

Updated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Will Prashant Jagtap Join Congress Or Shiv Sena (UBT)? Political Circles Abuzz After NCP-SP Exit

NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap on Wednesday resigned from the party after reportedly being unhappy with the proposed alliance with the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Speaking to reporters, Jagtap said, “I would like to thank Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and all other party leaders and workers who stood beside me for the last 27 years. Heeding the call of my conscience, I am submitting my resignation.”

He emphasised that he would definitely contest the January 15 municipal polls. However, he refrained from saying which party he would be joining.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Jagtap might join the Congress or the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sources said, “He is against the Mahayuti. So, there is no question of him joining the BJP or Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.”

“He has two options -- Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). However, there is talk of Congress joining hands with the NCP and NCP-SP in Pune. If this happens, he would not join the Congress. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS have formed an alliance, and reportedly, they too are against joining hands with Ajit Pawar’s NCP. In that case, Jagtap will have only the option of Shiv Sena (UBT),” the sources added.

Jagtap has been the mayor of Pune and had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls on an NCP-SP ticket from the Hadapsar constituency.

