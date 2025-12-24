Pune's RESQ Charitable Trust Faces Allegations Of Wildlife, Immigration And Foreign Funding Violations | X/@netwadhuri

A Pune-based RTI activist has lodged a serious complaint with the Maharashtra State Forest Department, demanding immediate criminal action against RESQ Charitable Trust, alleging that it has violated multiple central laws related to wildlife protection, immigration, veterinary practice and foreign funding.

Avadhut Arun Patki, a resident of Chinchwad, has submitted a detailed written complaint to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Maharashtra, alleging that the organisation has been illegally engaging foreign nationals in wildlife rescue, treatment and transit operations without mandatory statutory approvals.

In his complaint, Patki has claimed that RESQ Charitable Trust has been allowing foreign interns, volunteers and students direct access to wildlife rescue sites, treatment and transit centres, forest areas and rescued animals. He has alleged that these foreign nationals were permitted to handle, restrain, assist in medical treatment and transport wildlife, including protected and scheduled species, in violation of Indian law.

According to the complaint, the alleged activities have come to light through publicly available material, including social media posts, photographs and videos published by the organisation itself. Patki has mentioned in his complaint letter that the material supporting his claims is time-stamped and clearly establishes the commission of cognisable offences.

The complaint alleges violations under several laws, including the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and also Sections 9, 11, 39, 48A and 51 of the Act, which deal with illegal handling, possession, transport and abetment of offences involving protected wildlife, which he claims are applicable in this case.

Patki has further alleged immigration and home department violations, claiming that foreign nationals involved in the activities entered India on tourist visas or other inappropriate visa categories.

According to the complaint, such involvement amounts to prohibited work under the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Passport Act, 1967 and the Ministry of Home Affairs visa guidelines. He has also claimed that no approval exists from the Ministry of Home Affairs for foreign nationals to participate in wildlife-related activities or enter forest zones.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Patki has alleged that foreign veterinarians or veterinary students assisted or participated in the treatment of wildlife without obtaining temporary registration under the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984, amounting to illegal veterinary practice and professional misconduct.

In addition, he has alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, stating that permitting foreign participation in core organisational activities without statutory compliance renders such participation illegal and punishable under the Act.

Read Also Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Uphill Task In Pune As All Former Corporators Desert Party

Calling the alleged violations continuing offences, Patki has urged authorities to act with urgency, stating that any delay could allow the continuation of illegal activities and destruction of evidence. In his complaint, he has demanded immediate registration of offences, seizure of records, suspension of activities and initiation of prosecution against the trust under applicable laws.

Neha Panchamiya, founder and president of RESQ Charitable Trust, speaking to the newspaper, said, “I haven't personally received any complaint letter either from the authorities or anyone. However, a letter is doing the rounds on social media. It is a made-up thing to sabotage the organisation, to defame the forest department and people who are doing good work. It is purely a false agenda which they are trying to propagate by releasing unsigned letters to defame the organisation.”

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Ashish Thakare also said that he hasn't received any formal complaint. “I have not received any formal complaint so far, but I got to know about this entire issue through social media. Once we receive a formal complaint, only then will we be able to take action or investigate the case.”

Read Also Pune Traffic Police Announce Diversions On MG Road For Christmas Celebrations

Meanwhile, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), on the condition of anonymity, said, "We have received the letter, and we have forwarded it to the CCF."