 Pune Traffic Police Announce Diversions On MG Road For Christmas Celebrations
Keeping in mind the possible rush for Christmas celebrations, the Pune Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic diversions on Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road in the Pune Camp area. The changes will be effective from 7:00 PM onwards on December 24 and December 25, 2025, until the crowds disperse.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
To ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), issued the orders.

Key Traffic Diversions:
1. Traffic from Y-Junction to MG Road: The route from Y-Junction towards MG Road will be closed at 15 August Chowk. Vehicles will be diverted via Qureshi Masjid and Sujata Mastani Chowk. 

2. Traffic from ISKCON Mandir Chowk: Vehicles moving from ISKCON Mandir Chowk towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue and Arora Towers will be stopped. Traffic will be diverted to the right at SBI House Chowk and routed towards Lashkar Police Station via Teen Tofa Chowk. 

3. Traffic from Volga Chowk: Traffic heading towards Mohammed Rafi Chowk from Volga Chowk will be closed. Vehicles will be diverted straight via East Street Road towards Indira Gandhi Chowk.

4. Traffic from Indira Gandhi Chowk: Vehicles moving from Indira Gandhi Chowk towards Mahaveer Chowk will be stopped. This traffic will be diverted towards the Lashkar Police Station Chowk.

5. Traffic from Sarbatwala Chowk: Traffic heading towards Mahaveer Chowk from Sarbatwala Chowk will be restricted. Vehicles will be diverted forward via Taboot Street Road.

To avoid congestion during the festive evenings, commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes.

