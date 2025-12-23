Swiggy’s 2025 Report: Pune Diner Spends ₹1.19 Lakh On A Single Outing |

In Pune, a diner settled a bill for ₹1,19,257 via Swiggy Dineout on Valentine’s Day. According to Swiggy’s latest year-end report, How India Swigg’d 2025, dining out has officially transitioned from a rare luxury to an essential lifestyle favourite.

With the rising integration of digital gadgets in daily life activities, food ordering turned instinctive, and the atmosphere and the memories are just as important as the menu.

According to the press release by Swiggy, the highest single payment recorded in Pune in 2025 stood at Rs 173,885, emphasising premium dining experiences. However, two diners each in Bengaluru and Mumbai ran up bills of Rs 3 lakh.

Reportedly, there’s a domination of late-night parties this year too, with Bengaluru leading the list, followed by Mumbai, Delhi and Pune.

As per Swiggy Dineout data, a customer in Mumbai placed over 3,000 food orders through the year, while another in Hyderabad spent more than Rs 47,000 on a single festive order. Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Dehradun, Vadodara and Mangalore also featured among the top 20 emerging cities.

Moreover, Swiggy claimed, under the 'Great India Restaurant Festival', the users saved Rs 774 crore in 2025. One Bengaluru customer alone reportedly saved over Rs 1.5 lakh in a single booking. A Pune diner spent a staggering ₹1,19,257 on a single outing via Swiggy Dineout.

Biryani continued as India’s most ordered dish, with 93 million biryanis delivered in 2025. That translated to over 194 orders per minute or 3.25 biryanis every second. Chicken Biryani is the most loved variant, accounting for 57.7 million orders.

While Burgers ranked second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizzas at 40.1 million orders. Veg dosa recorded 26.2 million orders, while idli topped breakfast choices with 11 million deliveries, reinforcing the country’s preference for familiar, dependable food.