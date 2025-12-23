Pune: Ahead Of PMC Elections, NCP, NCP-SP Signals United Front But Faces Worker Discontent |

Pune: Senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have held discussions regarding the upcoming local body elections, signalling efforts to present a united front. NCP leader Ankush Kakade said that a meeting was attended by MP Vandana Chavan, Vishal Tambe and himself.

Prashant Jagtap was also invited to the meeting, but he could not attend as he had travelled to Mumbai. However, Jagtap has already conveyed his views to the party leadership. Kakade clarified that no final decision has yet been taken regarding Jagtap, and emphasised that he has not resigned from the party.

According to Kakade, both factions of the NCP will contest the elections together. He also informed that a meeting with the Congress and Shiv Sena will be held later this evening to discuss coordination for the polls.

Since the elections are being fought at the local level, there are no preconditions between the alliance partners, Kakade said. With four to five parties likely to come together, he noted that election symbols are an important issue for every party. However, no decision has been taken so far regarding the allocation of symbols.

Prashant Jagtap said, “I am on the way to Mumbai now. I will be meeting Supriya Sule. I propose that the Pune elections should be contested as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The final decision will be taken by Sharad Pawar. After discussions with Supriya Sule, I will announce my final decision. I have my faith in Sharad Pawar and will remain so. Once the discussions are completed, I will make my final decision public. Until then, please wait.”

Meanwhile, a core committee meeting of Sharad Pawar-led NCP is scheduled to take place at 4 pm today. It was also stated that MP Supriya Sule will hold discussions with Prashant Jagtap, and that he will remain with the party until the end of the election process.

Read Also Widened Service Roads Bring Relief To Pune-Satara Highway Commuters

Internal Turmoil

Discontent has surfaced among workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Party workers have conveyed their displeasure and disappointment regarding MLA Bapusaheb Pathare to state party president Shashikant Shinde.

Workers questioned the propriety of Pathare being involved in interviewing party candidates on one hand, while on the other, his own son is expected to contest the civic elections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against NCP candidates. How can this be justified?, workers reportedly asked the state president.

The workers have urged Shashikant Shinde to keep MLA Bapusaheb Pathare out of the party’s decision-making process for the municipal elections. Notably, Pathare was present alongside Shinde during the interviews of aspiring candidates held two days ago.

Adding to the controversy, Bapusaheb Pathare’s son, Surendra Pathare, recently joined the BJP and is likely to contest the civic polls, intensifying concerns among NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) workers over conflict of interest and party discipline.

The developments indicate intensified coordination among alliance partners as preparations for the local body elections gather pace.