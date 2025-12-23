Planning To Buy A Home In Pune? Here’s The Flat Size Most Buyers Are Choosing | File Image

Pune: The Pune housing market showed a positive trend in November. Last month, 14,234 property transactions were recorded. Pune residents showed a higher demand for mid-sized homes, priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore, which accounted for 29 per cent of the total sales.

Knight Frank India has released its November report on the property sector in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the surrounding district. According to the report, 14,234 home transactions took place in the Pune area last month. In November of the previous year, 13,371 transactions were recorded.

This year, there has been a 6 per cent increase in transactions compared to last year. This November, ₹565 crore was collected in stamp duty from property transactions, compared to ₹475 crore in the same month the previous year, marking a 19 per cent increase.

Last month, homes priced below ₹25 lakh accounted for 27 per cent of total sales, compared to 29 per cent in the same month last year, showing a two per cent decrease. Meanwhile, the share of homes priced between ₹25 lakh and ₹50 lakh remained stable at 29 per cent. Homes priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore reached 29 per cent of total sales, up from 26 per cent in the same month last year.

The report also indicates that homes priced between ₹1 crore and ₹2.5 crore accounted for 13 per cent, those between ₹2.5 crore and ₹5 crore accounted for two per cent, and homes priced above ₹5 crore accounted for less than one per cent of the total sales.

Home Sales by Area

Area in Square Feet – November 2024 Share – November 2025 Share (in percentage)

Less than 500 – 25 – 24 %

500 to 800 – 46 – 46 %

800 to 1000 – 13 – 14 %

1000 to 2000 – 13 – 12 %

More than 2000 – 3 – 3 %

Read Also Widened Service Roads Bring Relief To Pune-Satara Highway Commuters

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, told Loksatta, “The Pune housing market has shown consistent performance this year. Even after the festive season ended, there was an increase in home transactions in November. The market situation is positive due to the availability of various types of housing options at different price points for customers.”