 Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS

Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS

Pune’s Balewadi-Wakad Bridge, built over the Mula River, is about 30 metres wide and 175 metres long, and was built in 2019 for Rs 31 crore. Though it was planned to connect Baner, Wakad, and Balewadi in West Pune, major issues have prevented the bridge from being operational, and it remains unused to date.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS |

Pune’s Balewadi-Wakad Bridge, built over the Mula River, is about 30 metres wide and 175 metres long, and was built in 2019 for Rs 31 crore. Though it was planned to connect Baner, Wakad, and Balewadi in West Pune, major issues have prevented the bridge from being operational, and it remains unused to date.

Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS

Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS |

An unfinished 200m road stretch on the Balewadi side, due to incomplete land aquistion has resulted in issues, making vehicle access impossible from that side. 

Hence, commuters have to take a 7-km-long detour, making their travel time increase by 45 minutes to an hour, even after spending a whopping amount of Rs 31 crores of public money. Delays in the issuance of necessary approvals and orders have kept the structure shut, despite public demand.

Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS

Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS |

Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS

Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS |

Moreover, the laxity in action by the Pune civic administration has turned the Balewadi-Wakad Bridge into a parking space for trucks and a dumping area. However, petitions by the alert public resulted in the Bombay High Court's intervention in 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours, Safety Concerns Resurface
Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours, Safety Concerns Resurface
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are Cleared,' Says Supriya Sule | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are Cleared,' Says Supriya Sule | VIDEO
Gem-Studded Idol Worth Up To ₹30 Crore Reaches Ayodhya, Set For Installation At Ram Temple Campus; Watch Video
Gem-Studded Idol Worth Up To ₹30 Crore Reaches Ayodhya, Set For Installation At Ram Temple Campus; Watch Video
How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide
How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide
Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At City One Mall In Pimpri Chinchwad; No Casualties Reported
article-image

The Bombay HC ordered the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to finish all formalities within two months and set aside Rs 25 crore for the project's completion. Although the project got a nod, the inauguration of the bridge is still dependent on the PMC completing the work as directed by the HC.

Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS

Pune's ₹31 Crore 'Bridge To Nowhere': How A Missing 200m Road Has Kept This Structure Inoperational Since 2019 - PHOTOS |

While the PMC promised to open the bridge within six months from April 2025 in its affidavit, as of December 2025, the area near the bridge continues to be a traffic gridlock. Residents commuting between Wakad and Balewadi face delays of 40-60 minutes daily while opting for the alternative route via the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

Read Also
Pune Diner Spends ₹1.19 lakh On Valentine's Day; Bengaluru, Mumbai Lead With ₹3 Lakh Bills:...
article-image

Reportedly, no progress has been made on the “missing link” from Balewadi so far. The district administration and the PMC have held review meetings to speed up surveys and mapping, but the situation has not changed. 

In addition to this, the Butterfly Bridge in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which was being constructed over the Pawana River, remains incomplete due to issues, including objections by housing societies and changes in design. Work restarted on the Kaspate Chowk Bridge in December after a 12-year gap due to similar land and funding issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Ex-Maharashtra Minister And Congress Veteran Surupsingh Naik Passes Away At 88

Nashik: Ex-Maharashtra Minister And Congress Veteran Surupsingh Naik Passes Away At 88

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are...

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are...

Nashik: 389 Probationary Police Sub-Inspectors Pass Out From Maharashtra Police Academy

Nashik: 389 Probationary Police Sub-Inspectors Pass Out From Maharashtra Police Academy

Nashik Women's Kho-Kho Team Wins Bronze At State Championship For Second Consecutive Year

Nashik Women's Kho-Kho Team Wins Bronze At State Championship For Second Consecutive Year

Nashik Celebrates As Raj And Uddhav Thackeray Announce Poll Alliance

Nashik Celebrates As Raj And Uddhav Thackeray Announce Poll Alliance