Pune: Excise Dept Extends Liquor Sale Timings For Christmas, New Year | Representative Image

The Excise Department has granted special relaxation in the closing timings of various liquor licences across the state on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. The relaxation will be applicable on December 24, 25 and 31, as per an official order issued under Sections 139(1)(c) and 143(2)(h-1)(iv) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

According to the departmental notification, different categories of liquor licences will be allowed to remain open beyond their regular closing hours during the festive period.

Foreign liquor retail shops (FL-2) will be permitted to operate from 10.30 pm to 1.00 am the next day, while FL-2 licence holders upgraded to high and super-high categories can remain open from 11.30 pm to 1.00 am. FLW-2 and FLBR-2 licence holders have also been granted permission to operate from 10.30 pm to 1.00 am.

For permit rooms (FL-3), club licences (FL-4), beer bars (Form-E), E-2 licences, and CL-3 licences, extended hours have been approved with variations based on location. In police commissionerate areas, these establishments will be allowed to operate from 1.30 am to 5.00 am, while in non-commissionerate areas, the permitted time will be from 11.30 pm to 5.00 am.

Beer bars and similar licences located in municipal corporation areas and ‘A’ and ‘B’ class municipal council limits can remain open from 11.00 pm to 1.00 am, whereas in other areas, the permitted time will be from 10.00 pm to 1.00 am.

The government has clarified that district collectors will have the authority to reduce or modify the relaxed timings if required, keeping in mind public peace, law and order, and overall security considerations.

The decision aims to facilitate celebrations during the festive season while ensuring that local authorities retain control to prevent any law-and-order issues.

Atul Kanade, Superintendent of the Excise Department, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that as per the official notice, timings have been extended. However, 21 dedicated teams from the department have been deployed to maintain law and order. “We have tightened the grip on notorious elements. Strict action will be taken against any violations of norms,” he said.