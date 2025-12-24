Pune Crime: Love Affair Leads To Brutal Murder In Ambegaon; Two Accused On The Run | Representative Image

A 34-year-old man was brutally murdered in Pune's Ambegaon following a dispute over a love affair. The victim was attacked with a sharp weapon near his workplace. The accused fled the spot, and police are searching for them.

The incident occurred on December 22 at around 6:45 pm near Gurudatta Washing Centre, Gaymukh Chowk, in the Ambegaon area.

The deceased has been identified as Javed Khajamiya Pathan (34), a resident of Khwajanagar near the Shani temple in Bhokar, Nanded district.

An FIR has been registered at Ambegaon Police Station against Sandeep Rangrao Bhurke (25) and his friend. The complaint was lodged by the deceased’s relative, Rauf Usman Sheikh (35), who is currently residing at Bhumkar Chowk, Narhe, Pune, and is originally from Khwajanagar, Bhokar.

According to police, Javed Pathan was a relative of the complainant and was working at a washing centre in the Ambegaon area. He had been in a relationship for the past four to five years with a woman who is the sister of the main accused, Sandeep Bhurke. All of them belong to the same area. However, the accused were unhappy with the relationship.

Police said Javed had recently brought the woman from their native village to Pune, which further enraged Bhurke. After learning about Javed’s workplace in Ambegaon, Bhurke, along with his friend, allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon. Javed sustained severe injuries to his head and back.

Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Javed was initially admitted to a private hospital in Ambegaon but was later shifted to Sassoon General Hospital due to his critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Javed was working at the washing centre; however, he had been on leave for the last nine months. He returned to Pune on December 11 with the woman, which led to the dispute.

Both accused are currently absconding. Five teams from Ambegaon Police Station and the Crime Branch have been deployed to track them down. Police said they will be arrested soon.