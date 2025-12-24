 Shiv Sena (UBT) Resolves To Capture Power In Parbhani Municipal Corporation
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShiv Sena (UBT) Resolves To Capture Power In Parbhani Municipal Corporation

Shiv Sena (UBT) Resolves To Capture Power In Parbhani Municipal Corporation

The convention of Shiv Sena (UBT) was held at Akshada Mangal Karyalaya. District contact chief Pradeep Khopade, MP Sanjay Jadhav, Rahul Patil, district chief Gangaprasad Anerao, former deputy mayor Syed Sami alias Majulala, Syed Kadar, Ambika Dahale, Arjun Samale, Sanjay Sarnikar, Dr Vivek Nawandar, Sanjay Gadge, Sadashiv Deshmukh, Nandkumar Avchar, and other leaders were present

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) Resolves To Capture Power In Parbhani Municipal Corporation | Sourced

Parbhani: Senior leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Monday resolved to bring the party to power in the Parbhani Municipal Corporation, asserting that while ruling parties may have money, real power rests with the people. They appealed to residents to support the party if they wished to change the city.

The convention of Shiv Sena (UBT) was held at Akshada Mangal Karyalaya. District contact chief Pradeep Khopade, MP Sanjay Jadhav, Rahul Patil, district chief Gangaprasad Anerao, former deputy mayor Syed Sami alias Majulala, Syed Kadar, Ambika Dahale, Arjun Samale, Sanjay Sarnikar, Dr Vivek Nawandar, Sanjay Gadge, Sadashiv Deshmukh, Nandkumar Avchar, and other leaders were present.

Addressing the gathering, Khopade said, “We resolve that Shiv Sena (UBT) will be in power in the Parbhani Municipal Corporation. The presence of people has made it clear that our resolution will be successful. People should understand that if they want to change the face of the corporation, they should not fall prey to the lure of the parties in power. They should not run after money but stand firmly with the servants. Parbhani city and district is the stronghold of the Thackeray faction. Hence, people should stand firmly with them.”

Read Also
Pune Land Deal Case: 'Office Boy' Working With Accused Shital Tejwani Signed Key Papers, Prosecution...
article-image

MP Jadhav said, “The ruling parties are winning the election due to money power. They purchased the votes by paying money to the voters. Hence, the elected representatives are more interested in earning money than serving the people. However, the voters should remain alert and should not fall prey to their false promises.”

FPJ Shorts
Political Parties Request SEC To Allow Sunday Submission Of BMC Election Nomination Forms Amid Tight Deadlines
Political Parties Request SEC To Allow Sunday Submission Of BMC Election Nomination Forms Amid Tight Deadlines
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Jaipur | VIDEO
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Jaipur | VIDEO
Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal
Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal
Atal Jayanti 2025: 'Nation Looked Upto Atal Bihari Vajpayee As Guiding Guardian,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO
Atal Jayanti 2025: 'Nation Looked Upto Atal Bihari Vajpayee As Guiding Guardian,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Rahul Patil said the ruling party had failed to carry out development work in the city despite repeated demands over the past several years. “The development work of the natya gruha and other works is still pending. The water supply scheme has not been implemented. The income of the corporation has reduced as several properties in the city have not been developed,” he said.

Several leaders joined Shiv Sena (UBT) during the convention, including former deputy mayor Maju Lala, Syed Iqbal, former deputy mayor Dilip Singh Thakur, Nandkishor Darak, Sham Khobe, Dr Anil Kamble, Dr Sunil Jadhav, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APMC Chairman Radhakisan Pathade Resigns After Completing Tenure; Race For Successor Begins In...

APMC Chairman Radhakisan Pathade Resigns After Completing Tenure; Race For Successor Begins In...

Over 500 Aspirants Eye BJP Tickets As Nanded Municipal Elections Near

Over 500 Aspirants Eye BJP Tickets As Nanded Municipal Elections Near

Leopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured

Leopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured

ATS Officer Nilabh Rohan Takes Charge As Hingoli SP Amid Law-And-Order Debate

ATS Officer Nilabh Rohan Takes Charge As Hingoli SP Amid Law-And-Order Debate

Shiv Sena (UBT) Resolves To Capture Power In Parbhani Municipal Corporation

Shiv Sena (UBT) Resolves To Capture Power In Parbhani Municipal Corporation