Over 500 Aspirants Eye BJP Tickets As Nanded Municipal Elections Near

Nanded: With the interview process for the upcoming Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) elections nearing completion, political activity in the city has intensified, as aspirants from across parties have begun lobbying aggressively to secure tickets. Almost all major political parties have concluded their interviews, and the focus has now shifted to finalising candidates, a process that has generated considerable curiosity and anxiety among hopefuls.

Among all parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly attracted the highest number of aspirants seeking tickets. Political observers note that candidates are being shortlisted based on several criteria, including prabhag-wise caste equations, personal popularity, organisational strength, and expenditure capacity. These factors are expected to play a decisive role in ticket allocation across parties.

Given the large number of aspirants in each party, the likelihood of rebellion by dissatisfied candidates remains high. To manage this risk, political parties have adopted a strategy of withholding candidate announcements until the last possible moment. This has further increased restlessness among aspirants, many of whom are continuing rounds of meetings with senior leaders and party observers.

The NWCMC elections will be held for 81 seats spread across 20 prabhags, and the contest is expected to be highly competitive. The BJP, which conducted interviews in two phases, reportedly had over 500 aspirants vying for tickets. Party sources said the leadership is delaying announcements to minimise internal dissent, as rival parties are closely monitoring unhappy aspirants who could potentially switch sides.

Meanwhile, Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT faction) have also completed their interview processes. The filing of nomination forms began on Tuesday and will continue till December 30, followed by scrutiny on December 31. After this stage, the actual electoral picture is expected to emerge more clearly.

Against this backdrop, political manoeuvring has intensified, with aspirants lobbying hard for nominations from their preferred parties. Those denied tickets may contest as independents or join rival parties, raising the possibility of vote division. Political parties are therefore making concerted efforts to prevent splits and consolidate their support ahead of the crucial civic polls.