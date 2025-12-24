ATS Officer Nilabh Rohan Takes Charge As Hingoli SP Amid Law-And-Order Debate | Sourced

Hingoli: Nilabh Rohan, Superintendent of Police of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formally took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Hingoli on Tuesday. He has replaced Shrikrishna Kokate, who was serving as the district’s SP until now. Upon his arrival, Rohan was welcomed by Hingoli City Police Station Police Inspector Sandeep Mode and other police officials.

The sudden transfer of Rohan to Hingoli, coming immediately after the declaration of the municipal council election results, has sparked widespread discussion across the district and has become a major topic of public and political debate. Residents and political observers are closely watching the developments, viewing the administrative change as a significant move at a crucial time.

It may be recalled that recently, BJP MLA Tanaji Mutkule had directly raised concerns with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the alleged rise in criminal activities in Hingoli city. The legislator had sought stricter policing and more effective law enforcement to curb crime and restore public confidence. In this backdrop, the transfer of the Superintendent of Police is being seen by many as linked to the complaint and the state government’s response to the issue.

Rohan arrived in Hingoli on Tuesday morning and officially assumed charge in the presence of senior police officers from the district. Soon after taking charge, he held a detailed meeting with senior officers to review the law-and-order situation, ongoing investigations, and crime prevention measures. Sources said that Rohan emphasised discipline, accountability, and proactive policing, indicating that priority would be given to maintaining law and order and strengthening public safety in the district.