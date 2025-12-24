 APMC Chairman Radhakisan Pathade Resigns After Completing Tenure; Race For Successor Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Radhakisan Pathade | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chairman of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Radhakisan Pathade resigned on Tuesday, triggering activity among aspirants seeking to become the new chairman.

The Shiv Sena–Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance had won the APMC election in 2023. Among the BJP directors, the post of chairman was fixed on a two-and-a-half-year formula. Pathade served as chairman for two and a half years and resigned after completing his tenure.

Following Pathade’s resignation, several aspirants have begun lobbying for the chairmanship. However, BJP leader and Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade will take the final decision on the appointment, sources said. The names of director aspirants Rambaba Shelke, Ganesh Dahihande, Datta Ukirde, and Abhjeet Deshmukh are currently at the top of the list.

Earlier, Pathade had served as chairman from 2017 to 2020. He said he had carried out several development works amounting to Rs 90 crore during that period. Between 2023 and 2025, development works worth Rs50 crore were sanctioned, of which projects worth Rs30 crore have been completed, Pathade said at a press conference.

The works included basic amenities and facilities for farmers, traders, and porters, such as roads, godowns, drinking water, and cleanliness. The construction of a hostel for farmers’ children is in the final stages, he said.

