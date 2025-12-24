Leopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured | Representational Image | File

Nanded: Panic gripped Bamanguda village in Mahur tehsil of Nanded district after a leopard attacked a woman farm worker on Tuesday afternoon, leaving her seriously injured. The incident has once again raised concerns over increasing human–wildlife conflict in the region, particularly in villages located close to forested areas.

The injured woman has been identified as Lata Suresh Todsam (35), a resident of Bamanguda. According to preliminary information, Todsam was working in her agricultural field along with her husband, son, and a neighbour. At around 2 pm, after her husband briefly left the field, a leopard reportedly emerged from the nearby forest area and suddenly attacked her. The wild animal caught hold of her head in its jaws and dragged her for some distance, causing severe injuries.

Hearing her screams, Todsam’s son and the neighbour began shouting loudly, which appeared to scare the leopard. The animal then released the woman and fled back into the jungle. Local villagers immediately rushed to the spot and arranged for her to be taken to Sindkhed for urgent medical attention. She was administered first aid by Dr B.M. More and later referred to Yeotmal via the Mahur rural hospital for advanced treatment, as her condition was reported to be serious.

Following the incident, fear and tension have spread across Bamanguda and the surrounding villages. Residents have appealed to the forest department to take immediate action, demanding that the leopard be declared a man-eater and captured at the earliest to prevent further attacks. Villagers have also urged authorities to increase patrolling and install safety measures to protect farm workers, especially during daytime hours when such attacks are becoming increasingly frequent.