 Leopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLeopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured

Leopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured

The injured woman has been identified as Lata Suresh Todsam (35), a resident of Bamanguda. According to preliminary information, Todsam was working in her agricultural field along with her husband, son, and a neighbour

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Leopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured | Representational Image | File

Nanded: Panic gripped Bamanguda village in Mahur tehsil of Nanded district after a leopard attacked a woman farm worker on Tuesday afternoon, leaving her seriously injured. The incident has once again raised concerns over increasing human–wildlife conflict in the region, particularly in villages located close to forested areas.

The injured woman has been identified as Lata Suresh Todsam (35), a resident of Bamanguda. According to preliminary information, Todsam was working in her agricultural field along with her husband, son, and a neighbour. At around 2 pm, after her husband briefly left the field, a leopard reportedly emerged from the nearby forest area and suddenly attacked her. The wild animal caught hold of her head in its jaws and dragged her for some distance, causing severe injuries.

Hearing her screams, Todsam’s son and the neighbour began shouting loudly, which appeared to scare the leopard. The animal then released the woman and fled back into the jungle. Local villagers immediately rushed to the spot and arranged for her to be taken to Sindkhed for urgent medical attention. She was administered first aid by Dr B.M. More and later referred to Yeotmal via the Mahur rural hospital for advanced treatment, as her condition was reported to be serious.

Read Also
Pune Land Deal Case: 'Office Boy' Working With Accused Shital Tejwani Signed Key Papers, Prosecution...
article-image

Following the incident, fear and tension have spread across Bamanguda and the surrounding villages. Residents have appealed to the forest department to take immediate action, demanding that the leopard be declared a man-eater and captured at the earliest to prevent further attacks. Villagers have also urged authorities to increase patrolling and install safety measures to protect farm workers, especially during daytime hours when such attacks are becoming increasingly frequent.

FPJ Shorts
Political Parties Request SEC To Allow Sunday Submission Of BMC Election Nomination Forms Amid Tight Deadlines
Political Parties Request SEC To Allow Sunday Submission Of BMC Election Nomination Forms Amid Tight Deadlines
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Jaipur | VIDEO
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Jaipur | VIDEO
Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal
Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal
Atal Jayanti 2025: 'Nation Looked Upto Atal Bihari Vajpayee As Guiding Guardian,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO
Atal Jayanti 2025: 'Nation Looked Upto Atal Bihari Vajpayee As Guiding Guardian,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APMC Chairman Radhakisan Pathade Resigns After Completing Tenure; Race For Successor Begins In...

APMC Chairman Radhakisan Pathade Resigns After Completing Tenure; Race For Successor Begins In...

Over 500 Aspirants Eye BJP Tickets As Nanded Municipal Elections Near

Over 500 Aspirants Eye BJP Tickets As Nanded Municipal Elections Near

Leopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured

Leopard Attacks Woman Farm Worker In Nanded’s Mahur Tehsil, Leaves Her Seriously Injured

ATS Officer Nilabh Rohan Takes Charge As Hingoli SP Amid Law-And-Order Debate

ATS Officer Nilabh Rohan Takes Charge As Hingoli SP Amid Law-And-Order Debate

Shiv Sena (UBT) Resolves To Capture Power In Parbhani Municipal Corporation

Shiv Sena (UBT) Resolves To Capture Power In Parbhani Municipal Corporation