Nashik’s Ashoka Buildcon Wins CIA World Award For Road Construction Projects |

Nashik: Ashoka Buildcon Limited, a Nashik-based company renowned nationwide for its hallmark trio of quality, innovation, and operational excellence, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘CIA World Award’ series. The company received the award in the Road Construction Projects category as the Best Infrastructure Provider Company, adding another feather to Ashoka Buildcon’s cap.



The award ceremony was organised by the well-known Epic Media and held at a grand event at the Nehru Centre, Mumbai. On behalf of Ashoka Buildcon Limited, Associate Vice President Subhendu Bose accepted the award.



Over the past two and a half decades, Ashoka Buildcon has earned a strong reputation by executing high-quality road infrastructure projects across India and abroad. Notably, the company has set remarkable benchmarks by completing several projects well within stipulated timelines. Recognising this consistent performance and contribution to infrastructure development, Epic Media conferred this honour on the company.



On the occasion of receiving the award, Ashoka Group Chairman Ashok Kataria and Managing Director Satish Parakh congratulated Subhendu Bose and the entire team for their achievement.