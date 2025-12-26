 Nashik: Complete Temple Conservation Work Before Kumbh Mela, Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam Directs Archaeology Dept
Millions of devotees from India and abroad will visit Nashik–Trimbakeshwar for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Along with the Amrit Snan, devotees will also visit ancient temples in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Therefore, the State Archaeology Department must ensure that the conservation work of temples under its charge is completed within the stipulated timeline, directed Nashik Divisional Commissioner.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Nashik: Millions of devotees from India and abroad will visit Nashik–Trimbakeshwar for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Along with the Amrit Snan, devotees will also visit ancient temples in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Therefore, the State Archaeology Department must ensure that the conservation work of temples under its charge is completed within the stipulated timeline, directed Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority, Dr Pravin Gedam.


A meeting was organized at the District Collector’s Office by the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority to discuss various issues. Gedam was speaking on this occasion. Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Chief Conservator of Forests (Nashik Circle) G. Mallikarjun, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Sawardekar, Rakesh Sepat, and officers from various departments were present.


Gedam said that during the Kumbh Mela period, Nashik should be branded not only for its religious significance but also from a historical and tourism perspective. For this, the development of all ancient temples, religious, historical, and tourist sites in and around the city is essential. Adequate and improved facilities must be provided at these locations.

"All concerned departments should therefore carry out planned development works that will attract devotees and tourists. Informational signboards explaining the importance of ancient temples should be installed in their परिसर. He also suggested planning beautification in line with mythological references at ancient temple sites," he added.

Review of various works
On this occasion, a review was taken of the ongoing conservation works being carried out by the State Archaeology Department at Ramkund and in the city area, including Swaminarayan Temple, Naroshankar Temple, Ajgareshwar Baba Samadhi, Kashi Vishweshwar Temple, Ekmukhi Datt Temple to Balaji Kot, and Sandavari Devi Temple.

The review also covered works at Trimbakeshwar such as Prayagtirth, Gautameshwar Temple, Sangamtirth, Old Kushavart, Indrakund, Mukundtirth, Darshan Path, and other locations.

