Pune: Warje Malwadi Police Crack Two Major Housebreak Cases, Seize Gold & Cash Worth Over ₹1.5 Crore | Sourced

The Warje Malwadi Police in Pune has successfully solved two major housebreaking and theft cases involving large quantities of gold jewellery and cash, following a meticulous, scientific and persistent investigation.

While investigating the case registered at Uttamnagar Police Station under Sections 331(3) and 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an unknown accused had broken into a locked house and stolen gold jewellery weighing around 580 grams along with ₹4.5 lakh in cash.

As there were no direct witnesses and the accused had concealed his identity while fleeing the scene in a three-wheeler, due to this police faced major challenge to solve the case.

However, considering the seriousness of the offence, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam (Zone 3, Pune) directed senior officers to closely monitor the probe. Acting on these instructions, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade and led by PSI Sanjay Narale, carried out an extensive investigation. Hundreds of CCTV footages from the crime scene and surrounding routes were analysed to trace the accused’s movements.

The investigation revealed that the accused had escaped in an autorickshaw. Further inquiry led police to the driver, who disclosed that the vehicle had been handed over through an intermediary to Arvind Pralhadsing Rajpurohit (29), a resident of Mahalunge, Pune.

Police later found that the accused was a relative of the complainant. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered stolen gold jewellery and cash worth approximately ₹1 crore from his possession and handed over the accused and seized property to Uttamnagar Police for further legal proceedings.

In another housebreaking case registered at Warje Malwadi Police Station under Sections 305(A), 331(3) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on December 18, 2025, unidentified persons had stolen gold jewellery and cash from the house of a priest. Using technical inputs, sustained surveillance and information from confidential informants, police identified and arrested three accused Ajay Bhagwat Fapale (19), Kailas Datta Fapale (25), and Balaji Madhukar Dhage (24).

During the investigation, police recovered approximately 194 grams of gold jewellery and ₹19.24 lakh in cash from the accused. Further investigation in the case is being carried out by PSI Sanjay Narale.

Notably, the entire stolen property in the Uttamnagar housebreaking case has been successfully recovered, providing major relief to the victims and residents.