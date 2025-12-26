 Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati Amid Alliance Speculation
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati Amid Alliance Speculation

Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati Amid Alliance Speculation

On the occasion of the inauguration of Vidya Pratishthan’s Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence on December 28, industrialist Gautam Adani, along with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, among others, will share the stage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati Amid Alliance Speculation |

On the occasion of the inauguration of Vidya Pratishthan’s Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence on December 28, industrialist Gautam Adani, along with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, among others, will share the stage.

The inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence department is scheduled in Baramati. And the meetup of the Pawar uncle-nephew ahead of the Pune Civic Polls is creating curiosity about a possible alliance among political circles. 

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Project 93% Complete: Check Photos; Smart Features
article-image

Commenting on the frequent meetups between industrialists and Sharad Pawar, MLA Rohit Pawar said, “Prominent industrialists regularly meet Sharad Pawar. These meetings are related to social work. The meetings between industrialist Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar are also regarding social work. Therefore, he said that their meetings should not be linked to politics. Discussions will be held with the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) as per the demands of the party workers.”

Read Also
‘Digital Or Nothing’: Pune Metro Passengers, Senior Citizens Struggle As Paper Tickets Vanish
article-image

“Information about the discussions will be given to state president Shashikant Shinde and MP Supriya Sule. After they give their approval, MP Dr Amol Kolhe will announce any development about the alliance. The picture regarding the alliance will become clear in two days. And Sharad Pawar does not focus on municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?
Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?
VIDEO: Jaipur Crowd Heckle Jagmohan Nagarkoti After Taking Rohit Sharma's Catch During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
VIDEO: Jaipur Crowd Heckle Jagmohan Nagarkoti After Taking Rohit Sharma's Catch During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: What Is Will's Secret? Here's What Happens In The Last Scene
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: What Is Will's Secret? Here's What Happens In The Last Scene
66% Of RRTS Users Keen To Buy Property Along Corridors, 80% Link Connectivity to Economic Growth: Knight Frank
66% Of RRTS Users Keen To Buy Property Along Corridors, 80% Link Connectivity to Economic Growth: Knight Frank

Meanwhile, responding to the developments, activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “In today’s India, AI doesn’t stand for Artificial Intelligence —it stands for Adani Influence.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati...

Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati...

Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today

Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today

Pune Police Seizes ₹1.08 Cr In Prohibition Raid In Kondhwa; Viral Video Shows Cops Counting Cash...

Pune Police Seizes ₹1.08 Cr In Prohibition Raid In Kondhwa; Viral Video Shows Cops Counting Cash...

Pune: Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Picture To Be Clear In Two Days, Says NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar...

Pune: Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Picture To Be Clear In Two Days, Says NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30