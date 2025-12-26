Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati Amid Alliance Speculation |

On the occasion of the inauguration of Vidya Pratishthan’s Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence on December 28, industrialist Gautam Adani, along with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, among others, will share the stage.

The inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence department is scheduled in Baramati. And the meetup of the Pawar uncle-nephew ahead of the Pune Civic Polls is creating curiosity about a possible alliance among political circles.

Commenting on the frequent meetups between industrialists and Sharad Pawar, MLA Rohit Pawar said, “Prominent industrialists regularly meet Sharad Pawar. These meetings are related to social work. The meetings between industrialist Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar are also regarding social work. Therefore, he said that their meetings should not be linked to politics. Discussions will be held with the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) as per the demands of the party workers.”

“Information about the discussions will be given to state president Shashikant Shinde and MP Supriya Sule. After they give their approval, MP Dr Amol Kolhe will announce any development about the alliance. The picture regarding the alliance will become clear in two days. And Sharad Pawar does not focus on municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, responding to the developments, activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “In today’s India, AI doesn’t stand for Artificial Intelligence —it stands for Adani Influence.”