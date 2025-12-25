‘Digital Or Nothing’: Pune Metro Passengers, Senior Citizens Struggle As Paper Tickets Vanish | Anand Chaini

Pune: Automatic ticket vending machines have been installed at all metro stations in the city at a cost of millions of rupees. However, to implement a 'paperless' system, the metro administration has now discontinued paper tickets from these machines.

While digital tickets are available through mobile apps and WhatsApp, passengers who go to the machines to buy tickets are now being forced to use digital tickets. This has led passengers to question the purpose of these machines.

Mandatory digital tickets on Vanaz to Ramwadi; Swargate to Pimpri-Chinchwad routes

Metro services are operational on the Vanaz to Ramwadi and Swargate to Pimpri-Chinchwad routes. To save passengers' time at the ticket counter, more than three automatic vending machines have been installed at each station. However, passengers are currently complaining that paper tickets are not available in these machines. Many passengers were using the vending machines because paper tickets were available.

Closed Ticket Counters Forcing Passengers to Use Digital Tickets

Paper tickets are convenient for scanning. However, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation has implemented a system to force passengers using these machines towards digital tickets without any prior notice. Although MahaMetro claims that paper tickets are available at the ticket counter, the ticket counter is often closed. Therefore, passengers are forced to travel using only digital tickets.

Metro administration ignores complaints

Metro passengers use metro cards to avail of digital services. While the number of users of these cards is increasing, so are the complaints. The metro administration is neglecting to address these complaints. When passengers approach metro staff with complaints about the cards, they are told to go to the bank. Passengers who go to the bank to file a complaint are sent back to the metro authorities. This is causing unnecessary trouble for the passengers.