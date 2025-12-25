Traffic Diversions On Pune-Nagar Highway From Dec 31 For Koregaon Bhima Event; Check Details |

Pune: A program to pay homage at the Vijaystambh (Victory Pillar) is scheduled for January 1, 2026, at Koregaon Bhima. To avoid traffic congestion on the Pune-Nagar highway, traffic diversions will be implemented from 2 PM on Wednesday, December 31.

"Followers of the Ambedkarite movement from various parts of the state will be attending the Vijaystambh homage ceremony. In light of this, traffic diversions will be implemented on the Nagar road from Wednesday afternoon. These traffic changes on the Nagar road will remain in effect until midnight on January 1, 2026," informed Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, Pune.

Vehicles going from Pune towards Nagar should take the Kharadi bypass and proceed via Mundhwa, Magarpatta Chowk, Pune-Solapur road, Kedgaon Chowfula, Nhawra, and Shirur to reach the Nagar road.

Vehicles going towards Alandi and Chakan via the Solapur road should go via Hadapsar, Magarpatta Chowk, and the Kharadi bypass towards Vishrantwadi. From there, they should proceed towards Alandi and Chakan.

Vehicles going from Mumbai towards Nagar should go via Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon, and Alephata to reach Nagar.

Light vehicles going from Mumbai to Nagar should go via Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Pabal, and Shirur to reach Nagar.

Drivers of vehicles going towards Nagar from Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Katraj via Manterwadi Phata and Magarpatta Chowk should go via Hadapsar and Kedgaon Chowfula towards Shirur.

Since the Alandi-Tulapur bridge over the Indrayani river is closed for heavy vehicles, only light vehicles of the followers will be allowed to cross this bridge. Heavy traffic going towards Wagholi via Vishrantwadi and Lohgaon will be stopped.

Parking Locations

The administration has provided parking facilities for the followers attending the Vijaystambh salutation ceremony. The parking locations are as follows: Apale Ghar at Lonikand, Buddhist Colony, near Tulapur Phata Staff Company (cars and light four-wheelers), parking lot near Apale Ghar, near Monica Hotel, near Raunak Sweet at Tulapur Phata (two-wheelers), Theur Road, Khandobacha Mal, open space near Apale Ghar Society in Lonikand (buses, tempos), open ground near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Perne village, Theur Road, Dnyanmudra Academy ground, Theur Road, Khandobacha Mal, Somvanshi Academy.

Ban on Heavy Vehicles

Heavy vehicles have been banned in the city. All types of heavy vehicles coming into the city from Theur Phata in Loni Kalbhor area, Harris Bridge in Khadki, Bopkhel Phata in Vishrantwadi, Radha Chowk in Baner, Navale Bridge in Sinhagad Road area, Katraj Chowk, Khadi Machine Chowk in Kondhwa, Manterwadi Phata in Fursungi, and Markal Bridge are prohibited.

Jadhav said, “Since followers of the Ambedkarite movement from across the state will be attending the Vijaystambh salutation program, traffic diversions will be implemented. Information boards regarding the traffic changes will be placed at various locations, and drivers are requested to cooperate.”