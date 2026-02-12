'My Caste Is Human’: Maharashtra’s Saundala Village Passes Resolution To Go Caste-Free, Bans Discrimination

Maharashtra’s Saundala Village Passes Resolution To Go Caste-Free, Bans Discrimination | @MBTheGuide

Ahilyanagar: The gramsabha of Saundala in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district has unanimously passed a resolution declaring the village as "caste-free" in order to eliminate discrimination, untouchability and social injustice, those associated with the move said on Thursday.

Gram Panchayat Meeting Held

According to an official resolution dated February 5, a meeting of the gram panchayat was held under the chairmanship of the sarpanch where members engaged in a detailed discussion on creating a humanitarian social system based on the principles of equality, brotherhood and social justice as enshrined in the Constitution.

No Discrimination Policy

The resolution stated that there will be no discrimination in Saundala, a village in Newasa taluka, on the basis of caste, religion, creed or lineage and that all residents will be treated as equal.

‘My Caste – Human’

"The villagers collectively resolved to adopt the sentiment of 'My caste - Human'. All public places and facilities, including government services, water sources, temples, cremation grounds, schools and social functions, will remain open to all residents without discrimination," the resolution stated.

Action Against Violations

The gramsabha also resolved that no villager would post or promote any content leading to untouchability, social boycott or social injustice, adding that necessary action would be taken in case of violations.

Inspired By Reformers

The move has been inspired by the ideals of Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Gandhi, it said.

Resolution Sent To Govt

The resolution, which acknowledged the guidance and inspiration provided by social activist Pramod Zinjhade for the initiative, was proposed by Sharad Baburao Aragade and seconded by Babasaheb Machchindra Bodhak. It has been forwarded to the state government for noting and further action.

Sarpanch Explains Move

"The resolution, titled 'Caste-Free Village', emphasizes the need to eliminate caste-based discrimination and encourage unity within the community. It calls upon villagers to work collectively towards social integration and equal treatment for all, irrespective of caste. The move is intended to strengthen brotherhood, reduce social divisions and set an example for other villages to follow," sarpanch Argade told PTI.

Strengthening Constitutional Values

The resolution will help foster an inclusive environment and reinforce constitutional values of equality and social justice, he added.

Monitoring Social Media Posts

"The poison of caste discrimination is deep in rural areas and we wish this shouldn't reach our village. Untouchability in public places is rampant and our village has decided to take steps against it. Even social media posts on the issue of caste will be under scrutiny. We will take action on complaints received or even suo motu," Argade emphasised.

Earlier Social Reforms

Earlier, the village had passed a resolution against discriminatory customs related to widows and had also imposed a fine for using expletives centred around mothers and sisters.

Impact Of Resolutions

The village has seen one widow remarriage and 13 people have been fined Rs 500 for using abusive words, Argade said underlining the changes these resolutions have triggered.

CCTV For Implementation

To implement these resolutions, the village, with a population of 25,000, has installed CCTV cameras at several spots, he pointed out.

Village Economy Profile

The village's primary sources of income are sugarcane cultivation and milk production, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)